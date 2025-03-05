72° San Marcos
Tylan Pope named to All-Sun Belt Second Team

Kendall Berry, Sports Reporter
March 5, 2025
Allison Drinnon
TXST redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope (9) prepares to jump to attempt a shot during the game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Pope scored 23 out of the Bobcats’ 102 points.

Capping off a productive redshirt senior season, forward Tylan Pope was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team on Monday. Pope is the only Bobcat to earn that selection this year, and his selection is the highest all-conference team honor for a Bobcat since 2022.

Pope was the Bobcats’ leading scorer this season and helped contribute to the team’s rise above .500 after two seasons of falling short. He averaged 16.5 points and shot 54.3%. At 6 feet, 6 inches, he also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Pope had eleven 20-point games with arguably his best performance against Southern Miss., where the forward recorded 28 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Pope, who transferred to Texas State from Nevada, played at Tulane for three seasons, averaging 5.3 points per game. With the addition of Pope, Nevada ended its 2023-2024 season 26-8 and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where it lost in the first round.

The Bobcats will likely need every bit of the senior forward come tournament time. Texas State has a top-ranked offensive unit, and Pope and the Bobcats are heating up at the right time as the Bobcats prepare to play in the Sun Belt Championship this week.

Texas State will play its first game of the Sun Belt Championship against the winner of game four at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

