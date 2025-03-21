One09West
Joshua O’Garro set to enter transfer portal

Kendall Berry, Sports Reporter
March 21, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior guard Josh O’Garro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball senior guard Joshua O’Garro has reportedly entered the transfer portal, marking the second time he has done so in his collegiate career.

O’Garro set foot in San Marcos in 2023, scoring 464 points with the Bobcats. His performance with Texas State improved drastically throughout his time at the university. He averaged 9.6 points and seven rebounds per game, doubling his point average from 2023 through 2025 and was one of the best free-throw shooters on the team.

O’Garro started with the Oklahoma Sooners and made an appearance in two games but transferred to San Jose State after one year with the Sooners. His role with the Spartans was minimal, playing in 23 games and averaging two points coming off the bench.

After one year with the Spartans, he enrolled at Colby Community College, where the guard started in 29 out of 30 games played, averaging 20 points and almost two steals per game.

