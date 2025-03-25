One09West
San Marcos
The University Star
The University Star
The University Star









Three Texas State men’s basketball players enter transfer portal

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Reporter
March 25, 2025
Nathan Moya
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.

Guards Mark Drone Jr. and Coleton Benson, as well as forward Austin Green, have entered the transfer portal.

Drone enters the transfer portal after one season at Texas State. He averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game in 10 games (one start). He broke out against Southern Mississippi, scoring 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 3-of-5 from three. Drone, a native of Mississippi, was a two-time All-MACCC at Southwest Mississippi CC before coming to Texas State. He averaged 19.9 points per game during his final season in JUCO.

Green, who has one year of eligibility left, played in 29 games for the Bobcats last season, averaging 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Two seasons ago, he was All-MACCC First Team at Pearl River CC, averaging 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Benson, a sharpshooter, leaves after two seasons at Texas State. In 2024-25, he shot 38.3% from 3, averaging 10.2 points. In 2023-24, he broke the program record by shooting 94.4% from the free-throw line and had a 28-point game in the Sun Belt Tournament. Benson was previously at Army West Point, where he earned Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors two times.

