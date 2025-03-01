80° San Marcos
Texas State men’s basketball ends its regular season with a double-overtime win over James Madison

Kendall Berry, Sports Reporter
March 1, 2025
Allison Drinnon
TXST junior guard Mark Drone (4) attempts a layup during the men’s basketball game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won the game 102-93 in double-overtime.

The Bobcats (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference) arguably saved their best performance for last, beating the James Madison Dukes (20-11, 13-5 SBC) 102-93 in double overtime in their final game of the regular season on Friday at Strahan Arena.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of anything quite like that before with so much writing on it,” Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson said. “I’m extremely proud of my team. I’m extremely blessed to be a head coach at this university and humbled and appreciative.”

The Bobcats will be the seventh seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Dukes started the game really hot and at one point led by 13 points. James Madison held the lead until the late second half when the Bobcats finally clicked.

“I thought the way those seniors came out the second half and set the tone, it gave us hope that we can come back and win this game, ” said Johnson.

Texas State eventually tied and took the lead with about seven minutes left in the second half but couldn’t pull the lead away from the Dukes. This led to the beginning of the first overtime, during which both teams scored 10 points each to advance to the second overtime.

The Bobcats had been in four overtime games prior to this one, so they were no stranger to the spotlight. Texas State pulled away with a last-minute run to end the game, winning the second overtime 15-6.

The Bobcats had five players with double-digit points, with senior forward Tylan Pope leading the way with 23. Junior guard Coleton Benson shined off the bench, scoring 21 points. Senior forward Tyrel Morgan scored 19 points, only missing one shot all game, a 3-pointer, going 8-for-9 on total field goal shooting.

Junior guard Mark Drone had 18 points off the bench but played 36 minutes of the game while senior guard Joshua O’Garro finished the game with 12 points and played 45 minutes.

“Everyone was tired, it came down to who wanted to win the most,” Morgan said. “It was our time, so we just stayed together, stayed focused and made it happen.”

Despite the loss, James Madison had four players score in double figures. Senior center Elijah Hutchins-Everett finished the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double of the season.

Freshman guard Bryce Lindsay had 19 points, shooting 3-for-12 from the 3-point line. Coming off the bench, senior guard Mark Freeman played 40 minutes and finished with 19 points. Junior guard AJ Smith finished with 11 points, going 5-for-6 from the field.

The Dukes struggled, shooting 9-for-33 from the 3-point line, but Texas State’s inconsistent struggles from the free-throw line were shown again, shooting 71.9% (23-for-32). However, the Bobcats had 47 points off the bench to James Madison’s 27.

Texas State has a mini break before hitting the road to battle in the Sun-Belt Conference Tournament.

“We clicked at the right time, and I think the biggest lesson that I learned last year was we had a really good team, but when it was time to make that run and make that stretch to the end of the year when tournament time came around, we didn’t click,” Pope said. “So I think that we got to have the right mindset. Details, details, details, and the rest will take care of itself.”

The SBC Tournament will be hosted in Pensacola, Florida, from March 4 to 10. Texas State doesn’t play until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, when they play the winner of game four. The Bobcats’ first game of the tournament will be available to stream on ESPN+.

