Pope continues to shine with 25-points in win against Louisiana

Tylan Pope, the reigning Sunbelt Player of the Week and Lou Henson National Player of the Week, continued to stuff the stat sheet by dropping 25 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks as Texas State defeated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 89-74 on Thursday afternoon at the Cajundome.

Joshua O’garro added 17 points and Dylan Dawson added 13 while shooting 60% from three. Off the bench, Austin Green and Kaden Gumbs each added 12 points as the Bobcats are now on a three-game win streak and improve to 12-8 overall.

The Ragin’ Cajuns did not shoot well, only 39% from the field and 23% from three. Leading the way was sophomore guard Brandon Hardy with 15 points and one steal. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil also added 12 points, three rebounds and one steal.

The Bobcats will play Arkansas State (14-5) for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.