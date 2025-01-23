30° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Pope continues to shine with 25-points in win against Louisiana

R.J. Porcher, Sports Contributor
January 23, 2025
Kristen Hadnot
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Tylan Pope, the reigning Sunbelt Player of the Week and Lou Henson National Player of the Week, continued to stuff the stat sheet by dropping 25 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks as Texas State defeated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 89-74 on Thursday afternoon at the Cajundome.

Joshua O’garro added 17 points and Dylan Dawson added 13 while shooting 60% from three. Off the bench, Austin Green and Kaden Gumbs each added 12 points as the Bobcats are now on a three-game win streak and improve to 12-8 overall.

The Ragin’ Cajuns did not shoot well, only 39% from the field and 23% from three. Leading the way was sophomore guard Brandon Hardy with 15 points and one steal. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil also added 12 points, three rebounds and one steal.

The Bobcats will play Arkansas State (14-5) for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Groups provide winter resources for homeless population
Groups provide winter resources for homeless population
Artist Mathew Mazzotta's sculpture “LOCAL HABITAT,” Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, on top of Cibolo Hall.
Public art committee completes four new artworks on campus
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope named Sun Belt Player of the Week, Lou Henson National Player of the Week
Women's basketball battling struggles during 2024-25 season
Women's basketball battling struggles during 2024-25 season
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the Bobcat's game against the Golden Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
NIL era brings challenges to mid-majors
More in mens-basketball
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tylan Pope and Coleton Benson Shine in Bobcats' Overtime Victory
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cruise by Panthers, earn first home win of 2025
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose overtime thriller to Southern Miss
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Pope hits last-second free throw to give the Bobcats a comeback victory
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tate and Dodd lead App State to victory against Texas State
Texas State point guard sophomore Kaden Gumbs (11) marches down court against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Mingo dominates as men's basketball loses 77-71 against Marshall
More in Sports
Texas State senior Kiana Graham rushes for the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis splits doubleheader to start the spring season
Redshirt sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (#8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Harris' 11 points brings Texas State victorious in final minutes against Old Dominion
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis spring season preview
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the Bobcat's game against the Golden Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne promotes Keopple, hires Martinez
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
TXST women's basketball suffers first conference road loss of the season
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State OL Nash Jones set to compete in 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl
Donate to The University Star