Bobcat Tennis falls to Roadrunners in I-35 rivalry matchup

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
January 26, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Arina Babenko defeated Emily Niers in a competitive singles match (7-6(3)) to finalize a 4-1 win for the UTSA Roadrunners against Texas State on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

Despite the Bobcats earning zero wins throughout singles play, Texas State avoided a sweep by earning the doubles point of the day.

Doubles

In an opening match of the day, Tadiwa Mauchi and Ireland Simme fell in a sweep to Ekua Youri and Valeria Sanchez 0-6, leaving it up to their fellow Bobcats to recover a win.

Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora secured the first Bobcat win of the day after defeating Vittoria Baccino and Letizia Corsini 6-4.

To officially earn the doubles point, Callie Creath and Kiana Graham battled closely with Arina Babenko and Aoka Nagasawa in a 7-6(5) match.

Singles

Singles play came to a slow start when the first match completed by Callie Creath ended in a loss 2-6, 3-6.

Though Fortuno showed a strong effort in the second singles match, she was unable to recover and conceded her match 2-6, 2-6, putting the Bobcats down 0-2.

Texas State suffered a third difficult match, as its record fell to 0-3 following Graham’s 2-6, 0-6 loss.

To finish the afternoon, the Roadrunners finalized their 4-1 win in a defeat over Emily Neirs despite a strong effort to keep the match alive in the first set, 7-6(3), 2-6.

Mauchi and Simme’s matches went unfinished though both were amidst their 3rd sets when the game was called.

Texas State will work to get back in the win column against the South Florida Bulls, who are also on a two-loss streak.

The Bobcats will continue on the road to face the Bulls at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, in Tampa, Florida.

Donate to The University Star