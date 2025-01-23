Pope named Sun Belt Player of the Week, Lou Henson National Player of the Week

Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope was named Sun Belt Player of the Week and the Lou Henson National Player of the Week, an award given to the most outstanding mid-major player of that week, for his efforts in the Bobcats’ victories against Southern Miss and Georgia State, according to Texas State athletics.

Pope’s stat line against Georgia State was 20 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals on 69% shooting.

Pope followed his strong performance against Georgia State with 28 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks against Southern Miss. He shot 40% from the field, making 8 out of 20. He was also very busy from the free-throw line, shooting 14 and making 11.

Pope’s emergence has been a contributing factor to the Bobcats’ success on the court. The Bobcats usually win in games where Pope dominates the boards or records double-doubles. In games where he records about five or fewer points, the Bobcats tend to lose.

While the 2024-25 season is Pope’s first with the Bobcats, it’s his fifth playing college ball. Redshirting his first year with Tulane, Pope got a chance to start but averaged about five points and four rebounds. This led to him transferring to Nevada, where he averaged about four points and two rebounds per game.

Pope ultimately made his last transfer stop to Texas State this season, where he is the leading scorer for the team, averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game.

With 12 games left in the season, the Bobcats are fighting for a top spot in the Sun Belt Conference, and with Pope playing the way he is playing, they are hopeful they can accomplish that goal.