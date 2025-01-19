26° San Marcos
Tylan Pope and Coleton Benson Shine in Bobcats’ Overtime Victory

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Contributor
January 19, 2025
Nathan Moya
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.

Forward Tylan Pope was at the free throw line with the game in his hands, trailing by one with 10 seconds left in regulation. He missed the first shot but nailed the second, sending the Bobcats into overtime against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Coleton Benson hit a game-winning three with 1:27 left in overtime to give Texas State men’s basketball an 85-82 win against the Golden Eagles on Saturday at Strahan Arena.

In Kaden Gumb’s absence, Benson led the Bobcats offensively (23 pts) with help from Pope (28 pts).

Despite the Bobcat’s victory, the Golden Eagles came out aggressive following tip-off, full-court pressing early in the first half, causing turnovers.

“We were not set [and] we started allowing our bigs to advance the ball,” head coach Terrence Johnson said.

Denijay Harris scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Southern Miss.

The Bobcats outscored the Golden Eagles 8-5 in overtime.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Lafayette, Louisiana, to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Cajundome and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star