54° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Women’s basketball battling struggles during 2024-25 season

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
January 23, 2025
Madeline Carpenter

Along with low shooting percentages this season, Texas State women’s basketball has struggled with turning the ball over to opponents and slow starts to begin their games.

Through 17 games this season, Texas State has a 9-8 overall record and a 3-4 record in Sun Belt Conference play. The team is averaging a shooting percentage of 39.4% from the field, 26.7% from three and 70.1% from the free-throw line.

The Bobcats are averaging 18.2 turnovers per game, with the struggles highlighted in games against Georgia State and South Alabama. Texas State turned the ball over 28 times in both games, resulting in a loss to Georgia State and a victory against a then 4-11 South Alabama squad.

“There are some things we need to get cleaned up, and for sure, turnovers are a big piece of it. Working through that in-season can be tough at times, but we’ll figure out a way.” head coach Zenarae Antoine said after a loss against Arkansas State.

Several issues have shown up throughout this season for Texas State. In the first quarter against I-35 rival UTSA, Texas State scored eight points, committed four fouls and turned the ball over five times. UTSA built a lead by the end of the first half and went on to defeat Texas State 70-54.

“Our starts [have] more to do with us having more sense of urgency and understanding. When it is in-game, we are struggling making that connection in the first quarter,” Antoine said. “It is almost as if we have to learn our lessons being knocked down before we understand.”

To start 2025, Texas State lost three consecutive road games to Georgia State, James Madison and Arkansas State by an average of 15 points. In those losses, the Bobcats committed 65 turnovers.

Texas State most recently defeated the fourth-ranked Sun Belt team on the road in the Old Dominion Monarchs to improve to 9-8. The team returns home to play the Sun Belt’s second-ranked Troy Trojans, who hold a 12-7 record and a six-game win streak.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the Bobcat's game against the Golden Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
NIL era brings challenges to mid-majors
Dry winter weather could worsen ongoing drought
Dry winter weather could worsen ongoing drought
Learning outside provides benefits the classroom can't
Learning outside provides benefits the classroom can't
DeVonte Amerson and his family stand outside the Hays County Jail the night he is released on bond on Dec. 12, 2023.
Judge rules against DeVonte Amerson in dismissal hearing
San Marcos fixed route 1 bus approaches the library bus stop. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at the San Marcos Public Library.
San Marcos, TXST to collaborate on transit systems
Southwest Texas students and San Marcos residents attend The Taproom’s opening night, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1994, at The Taproom in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of The Taproom.
The Taproom celebrates 30 years as community staple
More in Sports
Texas State senior Kiana Graham rushes for the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis splits doubleheader to start the spring season
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tylan Pope and Coleton Benson Shine in Bobcats' Overtime Victory
Redshirt sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (#8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Harris' 11 points brings Texas State victorious in final minutes against Old Dominion
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis spring season preview
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the Bobcat's game against the Golden Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne promotes Keopple, hires Martinez
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
TXST women's basketball suffers first conference road loss of the season
More in womens-basketball
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) bumps into a University of South Alabama player while rushing for a field goal during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) shoots a free-throw during the fourth quarter of the game against James Madison University, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
McDaniel's 23-point night leads JMU to victory against the Bobcats
Texas State senior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles up the court during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops loses 59-51 against Georgia State
The Texas State women's basketball team bench celebrate a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Women’s Basketball starts Sun Belt play strong with victory over Marshall
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Jordyn Jenkins’ 17 points leads UTSA to victory over Texas State women’s basketball
Donate to The University Star