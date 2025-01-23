Women’s basketball battling struggles during 2024-25 season

Along with low shooting percentages this season, Texas State women’s basketball has struggled with turning the ball over to opponents and slow starts to begin their games.

Through 17 games this season, Texas State has a 9-8 overall record and a 3-4 record in Sun Belt Conference play. The team is averaging a shooting percentage of 39.4% from the field, 26.7% from three and 70.1% from the free-throw line.

The Bobcats are averaging 18.2 turnovers per game, with the struggles highlighted in games against Georgia State and South Alabama. Texas State turned the ball over 28 times in both games, resulting in a loss to Georgia State and a victory against a then 4-11 South Alabama squad.

“There are some things we need to get cleaned up, and for sure, turnovers are a big piece of it. Working through that in-season can be tough at times, but we’ll figure out a way.” head coach Zenarae Antoine said after a loss against Arkansas State.

Several issues have shown up throughout this season for Texas State. In the first quarter against I-35 rival UTSA, Texas State scored eight points, committed four fouls and turned the ball over five times. UTSA built a lead by the end of the first half and went on to defeat Texas State 70-54.

“Our starts [have] more to do with us having more sense of urgency and understanding. When it is in-game, we are struggling making that connection in the first quarter,” Antoine said. “It is almost as if we have to learn our lessons being knocked down before we understand.”

To start 2025, Texas State lost three consecutive road games to Georgia State, James Madison and Arkansas State by an average of 15 points. In those losses, the Bobcats committed 65 turnovers.

Texas State most recently defeated the fourth-ranked Sun Belt team on the road in the Old Dominion Monarchs to improve to 9-8. The team returns home to play the Sun Belt’s second-ranked Troy Trojans, who hold a 12-7 record and a six-game win streak.