61° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Marshall ends Texas State women’s basketball’s season in Sun Belt Tournament

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
March 5, 2025
Kate Maddison
Senior #3 Crystal Smith and Accounting Senior #11 Jaylin Foster high-five each other at the game against the Ragin’ Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.

The Texas State Bobcats (13-16, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference) ended their season in the second round of the Sun Belt Championship after the Marshall Thundering Herd (13-19, 6-12 SBC) defeated them 68-62 on Wednesday in Pensacola, Florida.

Guard Blessing King scored a career-high 13 points, while forward Meredith Maier scored 10 points and led in rebounds with 11 for the Herd.

Guard Aislynn Hayes led the Herd in scoring with 17 points and went 11-for-16 in free throws. The Herd went 25-for-35 in free throws (71.4%), while the Bobcats only missed three free throws, going 15-for-18 (83.3%).

Guard Destiny Terrell finished the game with a season-high 18 points and led the Bobcats in rebounds with six. Also scoring in double-figures, forward Jaylin Foster knocked down 14 points and guard Ja’Mia Harris scored 11. Guard Blake Matthews led the Bobcats in assists with five.

The Bobcats held the lead in the first quarter after Harris drained a three-pointer with 7:40 remaining. In the quarter, the Maroon and Gold doubled the Herd in scoring with 16 points compared to the Herd’s eight. Terrell scored half of the Bobcats’ points in the quarter.

Nine of the Bobcats’ points in the second quarter were from the free throw line. The Herd outscored the Bobcats in the second quarter by adding 23 points to the scoreboard compared to the Bobcats’ 17. Despite this, the Bobcats held their 33-31 lead over the Herd going into the second half.

After a 3-point play from Hayes, the Herd took the lead over the Bobcats in the third quarter. The Herd maintained the lead over the Bobcats for the remainder of the game.

Guard Heather Baymon drained two 3-pointers for the Bobcats in the last 18 seconds of the game to bring the Herd’s lead down to a two-possession game. The Bobcats knocked down five total 3-pointers throughout the game, two from Baymon and three from Harris, while the Herd made three.

Both teams struggled with fouls, with guard CC Mays fouling out for the Herd and Harris fouling out for the Bobcats in the last minute of the game.

The Bobcats finished their season in 10th place in the Sun Belt Conference. The Herd will go on to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns tomorrow at 2 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) with a strikeout against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Alex Valentin named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week
TXST redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope (9) prepares to jump to attempt a shot during the game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Pope scored 23 out of the Bobcats' 102 points.
Tylan Pope named to All-Sun Belt Second Team
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Co-owners of Hangry Joe's David Thompson (left) and Brandon Wilhelm (right) pose outside of the store during the ribbon cutting ceremony on February 6th, 2025.
New partnership benefits student-athletes
TXST mechanical engineering technology senior Eric Pinteralli leads a protest against the requirement for freshmen to live on campus to deliever a box of signed petitions to TXST President Kelly Damphousse's office, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, outside of Commons Dining Hall.
Protestors speak out against on-campus housing policy at Stallions
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) at bat against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball falls to UIW in close game
More in Sports
TXST sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) rushes the basketball towards the basket during the men's basketball game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 102-93 in double overtime.
2025 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship preview
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 3
Texas State graduate student first baseman Cameron Thompson (4) goes up to bat against Grand Canyon University, Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Texas State defeated GCU 6-5.
Texas State baseball set to face Incarnate Word on the road
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Coach John Frazier and 19 Bobcats earn All-Conference honors
Texas State women's basketball players show support from the bench at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
2025 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship preview
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno celebrates after a winning hit against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Texas State tennis closes out pre-conference play with eight-match win streak
More in womens-basketball
Texas State sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Ja'Mia Harris scores 15 as Texas State wins its final game of the regular season
Senior #3 Crystal Smith and Accounting Senior #11 Jaylin Foster high-five each other at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Five double-digit scorers pushes the Trojans past the Bobcats
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster's strong performance leads Texas State women's basketball to victory over Southern Miss
Texas State women's basketball players show support from the bench at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Ja’Mia Harris records 21 points and five steals to lead Bobcats women’s basketball to victory over Ragin’ Cajuns
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) shoots a free-throw during the game against Arkansas State University, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Montue's double-double leads Arkansas State to victory over Texas State women's basketball
Texas State sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball falls to the Ragin' Cajuns in Louisiana
Donate to The University Star