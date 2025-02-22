Foster’s strong performance leads Texas State women’s basketball to victory over Southern Miss

Jaylin Foster displayed toughness and determination as the Bobcats defeated the Southern Miss Lady Eagles in their home finale by a score of 62-57. Foster scored 19 points on 50% shooting and had five rebounds.

Foster took several hard falls as the Lady Eagles set their sights on neutralizing her, but Foster continued to get back up.

“I think that [toughness] is just who Jaylin is,” Crystal Smith said. “She shows us that in practice, and it gives us confidence that she will continue to be tough during games.”

Smith also had a solid game. She scored 12 points and dished out three assists.

Texas State outrebounded Southern Miss 40-30 largely because of Destiny Terrell‘s performance. Terrell had 15 total rebounds, eight of which were offensive.

“I think [rebounding well] was something we needed to do this game,” Terrell said. “We needed to have really good post play, so we just had to emphasize winning the rebound battle, and that’s what we did, so it felt pretty good.”

Guard Nyla Jean led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 18 points. Jean also collected six rebounds and four steals.

The Bobcats have now won two in a row and are starting to play their best basketball in the midst of a crucial stretch. Their next game will be on the road at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against a tough Troy Trojans team that just thrashed South Alabama.

The game between Texas State and Troy will be available to stream on ESPN+.