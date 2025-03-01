54° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Ja’Mia Harris scores 15 as Texas State wins its final game of the regular season

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
March 1, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Texas State sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Guard Ja’Mia Harris drained 15 points to lead the Texas State Bobcats (13-16, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference) to a 63-56 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars (6-23, 2-16 SBC) on Friday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.

This was the Bobcats’ and Jaguars’ last game of the regular season before they head to the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

The Bobcats now stand ninth in the SBC, with the Jaguars standing in 14th.

Three Bobcats found double-digit figures in Friday’s matchup to lead to their victory.

Harris shot 7-for-12 from the field to lead to her 15-point game. Forward Jaylin Foster knocked down 12 points for the Bobcats and led in steals with three. Guard Crystal Smith contributed 10 points and two assists. Guard Destiny Terrell led the team in rebounds with seven.

Guard Rachel Leggett led the Jaguars with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals. Center Tara Green tied with Leggett with the most rebounds (5) and led the Jaguars in blocks (2).

Foster made four of six free throws in the first quarter. Leggett scored eight of her 10 first-half points in the first quarter. Forward Princess Okafor Nweze made a free throw with 12 seconds remaining in the first to bring the Jaguars to a two-point lead over the Bobcats, 18-16.

In the second quarter, the Bobcats led the Jaguars in scoring by adding 15 points to the scoreboard, with the Jaguars adding 10. Guard Heather Baymon made a two-point jumper to tie the game 28-28 with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Smith made a three-pointer assisted by Terrell to give the Bobcats a three-point lead over the Jaguars, 31-28. The Bobcats held onto the lead throughout the remainder of the game.

The Bobcats dominated in scoring in the third quarter, adding 18 points to the scoreboard, their highest-scoring quarter of the game.

Saniya Burks, Destiny Terell, Foster and Harris all found their way to the free throw line in the fourth quarter, contributing six points in free throws collectively.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Pensacola, Florida, for the Sun Belt Conference Championship, which will take place March 4-10.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Aiyana Coleman (17) goes to high-five softball head coach Ricci Woodard while finishing her home run trot during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats make quick work of Princeton in run-rule victory
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) celebrates Texas State's win over Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Should Texas State be in D1Baseball's Top 25?
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitches against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
No. 5 Aggies run-rule Bobcats in College Station
Texas State freshman left fielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. University of Illinois beat Texas State 15-3.
Three takeaways from Bobcats baseball's latest games
Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8) celebrates reaching third base, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State to defend home turf against Grand Canyon this weekend
The Kissing Alley in San Marcos, located on The Square on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Next to the image is the concept mockup created by the Green Alley Initiative for the proposed improvements.
San Marcos begins reconstruction of downtown alley
More in Sports
The Texas State softball team celebrate after they win against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State softball set to face No. 5 Aggies, compete in Texas A&M Invitational
Senior #3 Crystal Smith and Accounting Senior #11 Jaylin Foster high-five each other at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Five double-digit scorers pushes the Trojans past the Bobcats
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf finishes eighth at Lake Las Vegas Invitational
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Texas State women’s track and field secures first-place finish at 2025 Indoor Sun Belt Conference Championships as Bobcats shine in Birmingham
Texas State sophomore pitcher Alex Valentinl (7) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats, Alex Valentin go viral after defeating #1 ranked Aggies
Texas State junior #13 Keely Williams and Applied Arts & Sciences Senior #21 Presley Glende greet each other on the field at the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
More in womens-basketball
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster's strong performance leads Texas State women's basketball to victory over Southern Miss
Texas State women's basketball players show support from the bench at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Ja’Mia Harris records 21 points and five steals to lead Bobcats women’s basketball to victory over Ragin’ Cajuns
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) shoots a free-throw during the game against Arkansas State University, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Montue's double-double leads Arkansas State to victory over Texas State women's basketball
Texas State sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball falls to the Ragin' Cajuns in Louisiana
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster's 19 points not enough as Bobcats fall to Western Michigan
Texas State graduate guard Destiny Terrell (10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Terrell achieves 1,000th career point as Bobcats snap three-game losing streak
Donate to The University Star