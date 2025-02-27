Five double-digit scorers pushes the Trojans past the Bobcats

Five double-digit scorers led the Troy Trojans (19-11, 13-4 Sun Belt Conference) to defeat the Texas State Bobcats (12-16, 6-11 SBC) 86-66 on Wednesday at Trojan Arena.

Guard Emani Jenkins led the Trojans in scoring with 15 points, followed by forward Zay Dyer, who scored 14 points and obtained nine rebounds. Also scoring in double-digit figures were forward Brianna Jackson and guards Shaulana Wagner and Briana Peguero.

Jackson scored 12 points for the Trojans and went 5-for-7 in field goals. Wagner obtained 12 points and led in assists for the Trojans with five. Peguero knocked down all eight of her free throws to lead her to securing 11 points.

Center Emma Imevbore led the Trojans with three blocks.

Guard Ja’Mia Harris knocked down 21 points for the Bobcats, while guard Destiny Terrell led the Maroon and Gold in rebounds with 10.

In the first quarter, the Bobcats started strong with a 5-4 lead over the Trojans. The Trojans answered this with an eight-point scoring run. After forward Nicole Leff drained a 3-point jumper, the Bobcats tied the game 16-16 with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

After the first quarter, the Trojans continued to hold a lead over the Bobcats through the end of the game.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, the Trojans went on a six-point run. The second quarter was the lowest-scoring quarter for both the Bobcats and the Trojans, with the Bobcats adding 13 points to the scoreboard and the Trojans adding 16.

The third quarter opened with the Bobcats trailing six points behind the Trojans, 36-30. Although the Bobcats kept within one point of the Trojans midway through the third quarter, the Trojans obtained a 12-point lead toward the end of the quarter.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Bobcats trailed by eight, 57-49.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 SBC), who are on a two-loss streak. The Jaguars’ losses came against the Trojans 86-71 and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 55-48. The matchup between Texas State and South Alabama will be the Bobcats’ last game before the conference tournament.

Tip-off between the Bobcats and Jaguars is set for 5 p.m. on Friday at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.