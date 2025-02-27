63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Five double-digit scorers pushes the Trojans past the Bobcats

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
February 27, 2025
Kate Maddison
Senior #3 Crystal Smith and Accounting Senior #11 Jaylin Foster high-five each other at the game against the Ragin’ Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.

Five double-digit scorers led the Troy Trojans (19-11, 13-4 Sun Belt Conference) to defeat the Texas State Bobcats (12-16, 6-11 SBC) 86-66 on Wednesday at Trojan Arena.

Guard Emani Jenkins led the Trojans in scoring with 15 points, followed by forward Zay Dyer, who scored 14 points and obtained nine rebounds. Also scoring in double-digit figures were forward Brianna Jackson and guards Shaulana Wagner and Briana Peguero.

Jackson scored 12 points for the Trojans and went 5-for-7 in field goals. Wagner obtained 12 points and led in assists for the Trojans with five. Peguero knocked down all eight of her free throws to lead her to securing 11 points.

Center Emma Imevbore led the Trojans with three blocks.

Guard Ja’Mia Harris knocked down 21 points for the Bobcats, while guard Destiny Terrell led the Maroon and Gold in rebounds with 10.

In the first quarter, the Bobcats started strong with a 5-4 lead over the Trojans. The Trojans answered this with an eight-point scoring run. After forward Nicole Leff drained a 3-point jumper, the Bobcats tied the game 16-16 with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

After the first quarter, the Trojans continued to hold a lead over the Bobcats through the end of the game.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, the Trojans went on a six-point run. The second quarter was the lowest-scoring quarter for both the Bobcats and the Trojans, with the Bobcats adding 13 points to the scoreboard and the Trojans adding 16.

The third quarter opened with the Bobcats trailing six points behind the Trojans, 36-30. Although the Bobcats kept within one point of the Trojans midway through the third quarter, the Trojans obtained a 12-point lead toward the end of the quarter.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Bobcats trailed by eight, 57-49.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 SBC), who are on a two-loss streak. The Jaguars’ losses came against the Trojans 86-71 and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 55-48. The matchup between Texas State and South Alabama will be the Bobcats’ last game before the conference tournament.

Tip-off between the Bobcats and Jaguars is set for 5 p.m. on Friday at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf finishes eighth at Lake Las Vegas Invitational
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Texas State women’s track and field secures first-place finish at 2025 Indoor Sun Belt Conference Championships as Bobcats shine in Birmingham
Texas State sophomore pitcher Alex Valentinl (7) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats, Alex Valentin go viral after defeating #1 ranked Aggies
Texas State junior #13 Keely Williams and Applied Arts & Sciences Senior #21 Presley Glende greet each other on the field at the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
Sophia Gerke
Companies eye San Marcos for potential data centers
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf places 14th at Chevron Collegiate
More in Sports
TXST graduate guard Drue Drinnon (55) looks past Troy University players for a teammate to pass the basketball to during the men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State lost the game 74-69.
Tayton Conerway shines as Bobcats fall to Trojans at home
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryan Farber (3) celebrates getting a player from Binghamton out, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats walk into Aggieland, topple #1 team in the country
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno calculates her shot as she clears the net at the match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats tennis defeats Lumberjacks, extends win streak to seven
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) gets hyped up with junior guard Coleton Benson (22) before the start of the game against ULM, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The Bobcats won against the Warhawks 80-63.
Texas State men's basketball getting healthy in time for Sun Belt Conference Tournament
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
More in womens-basketball
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster's strong performance leads Texas State women's basketball to victory over Southern Miss
Texas State women's basketball players show support from the bench at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Ja’Mia Harris records 21 points and five steals to lead Bobcats women’s basketball to victory over Ragin’ Cajuns
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) shoots a free-throw during the game against Arkansas State University, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Montue's double-double leads Arkansas State to victory over Texas State women's basketball
Texas State sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball falls to the Ragin' Cajuns in Louisiana
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster's 19 points not enough as Bobcats fall to Western Michigan
Texas State graduate guard Destiny Terrell (10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Terrell achieves 1,000th career point as Bobcats snap three-game losing streak
Donate to The University Star