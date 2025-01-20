Bobcat tennis splits doubleheader to start the spring season

Tadiwa Mauchi defeated Southeast Missouri State Redhawk Juliette Demunck in two sets (6-4, 6-1) to clinch the fourth and final point during Texas State tennis’ opening game and win of the spring season on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Following their win in the morning, the Bobcats played the No. 4 Oklahoma State University Cowgirls in the evening, losing 0-4.

Texas State vs. Southeast Missouri State (W 4-0)

Doubles

During doubles play, Ireland Simme and Emily Niers kickstarted a dominant morning for the Bobcats on court two with a 6-3 victory against Maja Bajorek and Mia Mayerova. Shortly after, Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora fell short 4-6 on court one to Redhawks Lera Valeeva and Kristina Kozakova, who delayed the Bobcats in securing a doubles sweep, leaving the third and final match to decide the singular doubles point.

Callie Creath and Kiana Graham blocked the Redhawks from the scoreboard, stealing a victory against Yontha Tadoum and Claudia Casas in a tight 7-5 match, ultimately earning the doubles point for Texas State.

Singles

Ireland Simme was the first to wrap up her singles match against Kozakova on court six (6-0, 3-6) to earn the first singles point for the Bobcats.

Creath awarded the second singles point to the Bobcats scoreboard on court two in a match against Bajorek (6-4, 6-2).

To finish the morning, Mauchi earned the final victory and point against Juliette Demunck (6-4, 6-1), officially giving Texas State the 4-0 win against Southeast Missouri State.

The remaining three singles matches played by Fortuno, Lora and Graham went unfinished because the other matches came to an end quicker, though each player put on a strong effort. Fortuno went 6-2, 6-5; Graham 6-4, 4-4; and Niers 7-5, 5-0.

Texas State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State University (L 0-4)

Doubles

The Cowgirls swept the Bobcats in two matches to earn the first point during doubles play. Callie Creath’s third match on court three went unfinished.

On court two, Kylie Collins and Gracie Epps defeated Niers and Simme 6-1. Shortly after, Anastasiya Komar and Rose Marie Nijkamp defeated Fortuno and Lora 6-3.

Singles

Anastasiya Komar earned the first singles point for the Cowgirls on court two against Creath, who was swept in two 6-0 sets. On court six, Graham put up a fight but conceded a second point to Cowgirl Alian Zack (3-6, 2-6).

The Cowgirls finalized the evening with a final singles point won by Epps against Fortuno 6-3, 6-0, naming the Cowgirls as the Champions 4-0.

The remaining matches for Chantajah Mills, Niers, and Simme didn’t conclude following Epps’ victory.

The upcoming weekend continues Texas State’s road streak, this time against I-35 rivals, the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners, who is on a three-match win streak.

Texas State will search for a win against UTSA for the first time since 2015 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 in San Antonio, Texas.