Auburn coach Tanner Burns joins Kinne’s staff

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
January 8, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

For head coach G.J. Kinne, winning the 2025 First Responder Bowl wasn’t the start of an off-season vacation.

Auburn special teams coordinator Tanner Burns is expected to join Kinne’s staff as associate head coach, special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant, according to 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Burns spent two seasons with Auburn after spending 2019-22 with Liberty.

Auburn’s special teams unit ended the 2024 season ranked #84 in EFF with 46.5 while Texas State’s ranked #113 with 40.0.

Burns will move to San Marcos with hopes of a third straight winning season for the Bobcats.

