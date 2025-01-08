Auburn coach Tanner Burns joins Kinne’s staff

For head coach G.J. Kinne, winning the 2025 First Responder Bowl wasn’t the start of an off-season vacation.

Auburn special teams coordinator Tanner Burns is expected to join Kinne’s staff as associate head coach, special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant, according to 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Burns spent two seasons with Auburn after spending 2019-22 with Liberty.

Auburn’s special teams unit ended the 2024 season ranked #84 in EFF with 46.5 while Texas State’s ranked #113 with 40.0.

Burns will move to San Marcos with hopes of a third straight winning season for the Bobcats.