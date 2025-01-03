60° San Marcos
2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl predictions

Sports Staff
January 3, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor

Quarterback Jordan McCloud outmatches freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker, successfully utilizing the combination of running backs Lincoln Pare and Torrance Burgess against a North Texas defense that allowed 195.5 rushing yards per game this season. Although the Bobcats face a steep hill to climb due to key departing players, Mestemaker’s inexperience proves costly, leading to Texas State’s second First Responder Bowl victory. 

Prediction: Texas State 38, North Texas 20

Daven Meredith, Sports Reporter

The Texas State Bobcats will win their second consecutive SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against the North Texas Mean Green. Redshirt junior running back Lincoln Pare will lead the Bobcats with over 90 yards rushing and a score. The Maroon and Golds’ victory will notch another “Take Back Texas” win, catapulting Head Coach G.J. Kinne into year three in San Marcos.  

Prediction: Texas State 34, North Texas 17

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Contributor

North Texas defeats Texas State, capitalizing against the Bobcats’ struggling ground game. Senior defensive lineman Rod Brown wreaks havoc inside the trenches, with junior running back Ismail Mahdi—Texas state’s leading rusher—now an Arizona Wildcat. Additionally, the absence of junior offensive tackle Alex Harkey, now an Oregon signee, weakens the Bobcats’ offensive line, restricting their potential to create running lanes. If Brown can exploit the gaps and manage the line of scrimmage, Texas State’s offense may find it difficult to get into a rhythm, giving UNT the advantage to establish a balanced attack and close out the game with a win.

Prediction: North Texas 31, Texas State 27

Luke Landa, Sports Contributor

Jordan McCloud will finish out his decorated college career as a bowl game winner. The loss of quarterback Chandler Morris will prove to be too much for the Mean Green to overcome. Expect the Bobcats to come out hot and finish their season with a big win that excites fans heading into next season.

Prediction: Texas State 38, North Texas 17

Kendall Berry, Sports Contributor

Texas State defeats North Texas, led by a dominant defensive performance. The Mean Green are 3-10 in bowl games and skidded off the last six games of the season with a 1-5 record. The Bobcats had high expectations coming into the season, and with a chunk of performing players playing in their last game in the Texas State maroon and gold, this may be the best performance we will see from Texas State this season.

Prediction: Texas State 35, North Texas 13  

