Transfer OT Alex Harkey commits to Oregon

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
December 19, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State redshirt junior wide receiver Drew Donley (18) pushers past the Golden Eagles defense to score a touchdown. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State transfer redshirt junior offensive tackle Alex Harkey has committed to #1 Oregon for the 2025 season with one year of eligibility remaining, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Harkey is ranked as the #6 offensive tackle in the portal. Before Texas State, the OT spent time at Tyler Junior College and Colorado, leaving the latter school following Head Coach Deion Sanders’ hire.

The mass exodus Texas State has been experiencing due to the NIL/transfer portal era can be frustrating for fans. But, when a player jumps to the #1 school in the nation, one has to think that is what the portal is designed for. The Ducks are 13-0 this season and are set to compete in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 3, against either Ohio State or Tennessee.

Oregon has hopes it can continue its dominant run next season, this time with Harkey as a staple on the offensive line. The Bobcats, on the other hand, now have the task of replacing Harkey’s value on their roster.

