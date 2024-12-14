68° San Marcos
Key players enter the transfer portal

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Contributor
December 14, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

With a significant overhaul in Texas State’s offseason approaching, several star offense and defense players hit the transfer portal.

Notable departures include quarterbacks RJ Martinez and PJ Hatter and key defensive contributors like Ben Bell and Dominique Ratcliff. This exodus constitutes a watershed moment for the Bobcats, who are poised to reload and adapt to a new age of collegiate football. Here’s a look at all the players who have announced they are entering the portal next season:

Junior Quarterback RJ Martinez

Junior quarterback RJ Martinez transferred to Texas State from Baylor following a prior enrollment at Northern Arizona University. His career numbers are more than respectable, with 4,856 passing yards and 30 TDs during his ventures at NAU, Baylor and Texas State. The exit coincides with the close of an exciting chapter in San Marcos.

Freshman Quarterback PJ Hatter

Freshman PJ Hatter, who entered the program in June 2023 from Westfield High School, experienced minimal participation in the 2024 season. The only opponent Hatter saw on the field was Southern Mississippi. Hatter had a sound rushing day, racking up 45 yards on seven runs. Despite minimal game time, Hatter’s potential as a dual-threat quarterback earned him attention as a future leader of the team.

Junior Running Back Ismail Mahdi

Mahdi, an all-conference player, made waves during his breakout 2023 season with the Bobcats. Over his career, Mahdi carried over 2,700 yards on the ground while adding 15 touchdowns to his record. His versatility also extended to receiving, where he hauled in nearly 200 yards in 2024. Mahdi’s all-around contributions, including his dynamic return game, made him a key figure for the Bobcats. Following a 2024 season below expectations, Mahdi will consider his options through the transfer portal.

Senior Wide Receiver Langston Anderson

Anderson, a previous Oklahoma State transfer, contributed minimally in the 2024 season yet demonstrated glimpses of his potential in 2023. Against Jackson State, Anderson made a contribution with a 21-yard reception, indicating his ability to produce when needed.

Senior Offensive Lineman Jimeto Obigbo

Obigbo transferred to Texas State from the University of Incarnate Word for the 2023 season. He played two seasons with the Bobcats and contributed to the offensive line’s success in San Marcos.

Senior Offensive Lineman Alex Harkey

Harkey has been a fixture on the offensive line for the Bobcats. After playing at Tyler Junior College and Colorado, Harkey made a major impact at Texas State. In the last two seasons, he played 12 games from the bench and 16 games total. Harkey is recognized for his power and technique, has earned All-Conference honors and has put NFL draft buzz on, especially for his run-blocking nature and hand strength. Duckswire announced the playoff-bound Oregon Ducks extended an offer to Harkey, and this latest news has only helped to build his reputation as one of the best offensive linemen available. Harkey’s work ethic, honed during his time at the JUCO level, continues to shine as he prepares to take his talents to the next stage.

Senior Defensive End Ben Bell

Bell has been a key player for the Bobcats in recent years. After transferring from Louisiana Tech, Bell produced 126 total tackles and 18 sacks in two years at Texas State. His most impressive season came in 2023 when he registered 58 tackles and 10 sacks. Bell’s versatility and pass-rushing play have been extremely valuable for the Bobcats’ defensive line, and now, after a great run in San Marcos, Bell is looking to continue his career at a different institution.

Junior Defensive Tackle Dominique Ratcliff

Another valuable contribution to Texas State’s defensive line came from junior defensive tackle Dominique Ratcliff. During his career, Ratcliff amassed 67 tackles, four sacks and 21 tackles for loss. His best season came in 2023 when he posted 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Senior Cornerback Alonzo “AJ” Edwards Jr.

Edwards Jr. has been a strong presence in the Bobcats’ secondary. A transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Edwards recorded 69 tackles, two sacks and 17 pass deflections for the Bobcats.

Junior Cornerback Josh Eaton

Eaton is just one of many noteworthy players who entered the portal. Eaton transferred from Oklahoma where he played for two years before coming to Texas State. At Texas State, his career statistics reflect 56 total tackles, one sack and 15 pass deflections. Eaton’s background, including a strong 2024 campaign with 27 tackles, one sack and 15 pass deflections, made him a key player on the Bobcats DB unit.

Junior Wide Receiver Kole Wilson

Wilson transferred to Texas State for the 2023 season after spending his freshman year at Incarnate Word. In two seasons with Texas State, Wilson has accumulated 1,377 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Because these players decided to pursue new opportunities, Texas State’s roster will see dramatic changes.

