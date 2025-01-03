Mingo dominates as men’s basketball loses 77-71 against Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd junior Dezayne Mingo scored 23 points on 7-10 shooting with five assists and five rebounds as the Thundering Herd defeated the Bobcats 77-71 at Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia, Thursday night.

Texas State had a rough start, as Marshall grabbed a 19-4 lead within the first eight minutes. The Thundering Herd dominated in both assists and rebounds in the first half, handing out five more assists than their opponent and eight more rebounds. At one point, the home team led by 16 in the first half and went into the break with a 12-point advantage.

Free-throw shooting has been a strength for the Bobcats all season, as the team has been shooting 77.6% from the charity stripe as a collective. However, that stat didn’t translate to the court tonight, as Texas State shot 25% in the first half and 59.1% overall on Thursday.

Additionally, forward Tylan Pope fouled out after playing 18 minutes.

Senior forward Tyrel Morgan led the way for the Bobcats with 17 points and guard Colten Benson added 16 points. Benson, a junior, has continued to see his minutes increase after missing the start of the season due to injury.

The loss against the Thundering Herd marked the Bobcats’ second in a row after they suffered their first home defeat of the season against UT Arlington on Sunday. Texas State now has an 8-6 overall record and a 1-1 record in conference play.

Thursday’s contest tipped off a four-game road trip. The Bobcats have struggled with away games so far this season. Despite boasting a 5-1 record at home in Strahan Arena, they have only won one of four games away from home.

The Bobcats will play the second game of their road trip against an Appalachian State team that has lost three games in a row on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 12 p.m. at Holmes Center in Boone, North Carolina.

The game between Texas State and Appalachian State will be available to stream on ESPN+.