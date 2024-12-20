Texas State signs three more players for 2025

Since announcing the signings of 18 commits, Texas State football has officially announced that junior defensive end Kenard Snyder, sophomore linebacker Chantz Johnson and sophomore defensive back Javis Mynatt will also sport the Bobcat maroon and gold next season.

Snyder is no stranger to the Sun Belt, as he spent his first two collegiate seasons with the University of Louisiana-Monroe before joining #18 Iowa State this year. He accumulated 119 tackles and 6.5 sacks with ULM and eight tackles and two sacks with the Cyclones. With defensive ends senior Ben Bell and redshirt senior Steven Parker leaving San Marcos, there are likely high hopes within the team that Snyder will receive significant playing time in 2025.

Johnson ate up two years of eligibility with Texas A&M, collecting two tackles in his first season. Beside the one extended by Texas State, there were no other reported offers.

Mynatt, a transfer from Wofford College, has racked up 58 tackles, seven passes deflected and two interceptions in his college career. The departure of cornerbacks senior Alonzo Edwards Jr., junior Josh Eaton and redshirt seniors Chris Mills and Jordan Polk creates a probable starting opportunity for Mynatt.