49° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State signs three more players for 2025

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
December 20, 2024
Maya Contreras
Students support the Texas State football team from the student section during the game versus Louisiana, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.

Since announcing the signings of 18 commits, Texas State football has officially announced that junior defensive end Kenard Snyder, sophomore linebacker Chantz Johnson and sophomore defensive back Javis Mynatt will also sport the Bobcat maroon and gold next season.

Snyder is no stranger to the Sun Belt, as he spent his first two collegiate seasons with the University of Louisiana-Monroe before joining #18 Iowa State this year. He accumulated 119 tackles and 6.5 sacks with ULM and eight tackles and two sacks with the Cyclones. With defensive ends senior Ben Bell and redshirt senior Steven Parker leaving San Marcos, there are likely high hopes within the team that Snyder will receive significant playing time in 2025.

Johnson ate up two years of eligibility with Texas A&M, collecting two tackles in his first season. Beside the one extended by Texas State, there were no other reported offers.

Mynatt, a transfer from Wofford College, has racked up 58 tackles, seven passes deflected and two interceptions in his college career. The departure of cornerbacks senior Alonzo Edwards Jr., junior Josh Eaton and redshirt seniors Chris Mills and Jordan Polk creates a probable starting opportunity for Mynatt.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior Linebacker Max Harris (2) tackles a player for UTSA that is carrying the ball. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State’s own identified as future leader in football coaching
Children with First Class Dance Center pose after finishing a performance for Hometown Holidays, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Hometown Holidays expresses changes to local annual tradition
City Park to require parking fees for non-residents
City Park to require parking fees for non-residents
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State redshirt junior wide receiver Drew Donley (18) pushers past the Golden Eagles defense to score a touchdown. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Transfer OT Alex Harkey commits to Oregon
Best Buddies ambassador Frannie Sheinberg poses for a photo, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. As an ambassador, Sheinberg travels the U.S. to share her story, always bringing along her favorite books, especially "The Baby-Sitters Club" series by Ann M. Martin. Photo courtesy of Alex Mrakovich.
Alumna champions inclusion from Texas State
More in football
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Key players enter the transfer portal
Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls a play on the sideline during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Offensive Coordinator Mack Leftwich signs with Texas Tech
Texas State red shirt senior tight end Konner Fox (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
18 new Bobcats committed for the 2025 season
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrates during the game against UTSA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Four Bobcats earn all-conference honors
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football to face North Texas in First Responders Bowl Game
Texas State senior safety Kaleb "Kuga" Culp (19) (left) and redshirt senior defensive end Steven Parker (0) come together after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Steven Parker set to compete at NFL pro days
More in Sports
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops extends winning streak to four with victory over Denver
The Texas State men's basketball team huddles up before the game versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in the Moody Center.
Texas State records 18 turnovers in 80-89 loss against FAU Owls
Texas State senior guard Joshua O'Garro (23) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcat men's hoops rejects fresh faces for veteran leadership
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer earns three United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team nominations
The Texas State men's basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball signs four commits from 2025 class
Texas State Graduate forward Tyrel Morgan (1) dunks the ball against Eastern Michigan in Texas State vs. Eastern Michigan on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Tyrel Morgan's double-double powers Texas State men's basketball to victory over Rice University
Donate to The University Star