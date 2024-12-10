18 new Bobcats committed for the 2025 season

Texas State football announced the addition of 18 commits who signed on early for the 2025 year, according to a press release from Texas State athletics.

Coach G.J. Kinne said he is looking forward to adding more depth and skill to a team that is losing valuable pieces.

“[I’m] super excited about the incoming guys and guys we signed,” said Kinne. “It’s a lot of work [and] a lot of resources put into bringing these guys in. A lot of phone calls, a lot of text messages, a lot of relationships just a lot of work that goes into signing this many kids, and I’m really excited about that class that we signed.”

Here are the newest additions to Texas State football:

Skill Positions

Gavin Parkhurst: Quarterback

Parkhurst is a 6 foot 3 inch, 195-pound QB from All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth. Originally committed to Rice University back in late June, Parkhurst flipped his option to TXST just days before officially signing.

The dual sport quarterback led his high school to an undefeated season where he shined with 3,990 total yards, #52 in the nation.

Arvis Battle: Tight End

The 6 foot 4 inch, 220-pound tight end from Red Oak, Texas is listed as a three-star recruit, but the ranking should not deceive one’s perspective of this player. Battle is a very physical blocker in the run-and-pass game.

The Bobcats were one of nine teams that gave the tight end an offer, and lucky for them, he committed to them in early July. In a competitive tight end room with one player graduating, Battle will find himself battling for a top spot on the roster.

Tucker Cusano: Wide Receiver

Cusano stands at 6 foot 2 inches, 200 pounds from Coppell, Texas. Listed as a three-star, Cusano has good hands that make him physical when the ball is in the air and separates nicely from defenders.

The receiver’s height and weight are unique to the team, as he is marked as the only 200-pound receiver among all the receivers who signed.

Cusano originally committed to Rice but de-committed the day before signing with the Bobcats. The receiver will be eyeing a starting position with notable receivers like Joey Hobert and Jaden Williams gone next year. With 1,745 total receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Cusano has a good shot of making an impact early in his college career.

Greg Gipson: Cornerback

Gipson had three other offers before committing to and signing with Texas State on the same day. The cornerback stands at 6 foot 2 inches, weighs 175 pounds and can bring versatility to the defense, which at times this season struggled on the back end of the field. Out of West Mesquite High School, Gipson also played receiver, which brings strength to the cornerback position and unlimited potential for the player himself.

Skylar Lewis: Wide Receiver

Lewis, a three-star, is a 6 foot 2 inches, 184-pound receiver from Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was productive in high school, breaking out his sophomore year with 570 yards and seven touchdowns on only 38 catches. In his junior year, he accumulated over 1000 yards and 11 touchdowns on 47 catches.

The Bobcats offered Lewis in February, leaving four schools to send him an offer after. He committed to Texas State on June 17 and announced his signing Wednesday.

Cordarian Powell: Cornerback

From Royse City, Texas, Powell is listed as a 6 foot 1 inch, 165-pound cornerback who had a productive high school career. Recording three interceptions and 15 pass breakups in his 2023 campaign, Powell serves versatility. Averaging 22.6 yards per kick and punt return, the cornerback shows excitement that can put his team in a good position.

Cole Pryor: Running Back

The running back from San Antonio was named to the Texas District 28-6A first team his sophomore year.

Pryor originally had plans to join Air Force, where he committed with the Falcons on July 10 but de-committed just two days before signing with the Bobcats. Listed at 5 foot 9, 180 pounds, Pryor rushed for over 4000 yards with 47 total touchdowns with the Reagan Rattlers.

Julius Spencer: Wide Receiver

Spencer is a 6 foot 1, 185-pound receiver from Lakeview Centennial who showed very high athleticism in high school. He was a dual threat in sports and was named to the Texas District 9-6A first team as a sophomore after collecting 827 yards and seven TDs on 55 catches.

Spencer finished his junior year with 696 yards and 11 TDs on 59 receptions and his senior year with 855 yards, six TDs and 64 catches. This three-star has shown potential on film and should be ready to compete in a competitive receiving room.

Colt Sparks: Quarterback

Sparks, who originally committed to Texas Tech, changed his decision in mid-November and decided to commit to Texas State. Listed as a 6 foot 4 inches, 210-pound ATH, Sparks was a triple-threat athlete. At times, he was a tight end, catching three passes for three touchdowns.

An all-around athlete who recorded over 3,000 passing yards and over 1,600 rushing yards, Sparks has his sights set on a vacant QB position.

Non-Skill Positions

TJ Burkhalter: Linebacker

A three-star from Klein Forest, standing at 6 foot 1 inch, 220 pounds, Burkhalter had over 15 offers and decided to put his focus on the Bobcats. Breaking out his sophomore year, he recorded 33 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Burkhalter took a major leap in his junior year, finishing with 71 tackles, 21 TFL, 12 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Javarius Bell: Defensive line

Bell is a 6 foot 1 inch, 220-pound edge rusher out of Brownsboro, Texas. In his sophomore year, he recorded 45 tackles and three sacks while primarily playing defensive tackle. Bell recorded 27 total tackles with 4 TFL this past season.

Blake Isbell: Defensive line

Isbell is a 6 foot 2 inches, 235-pound defensive lineman from Coppell, Texas, where he developed into a three-star recruit. Recording 62 total tackles with 16 TFL, Isbell is not shy of making an impact on the field. Finishing with nine sacks in his senior year and three in his junior year, Isbell is looking to make that next leap in college.

Simeon Garner: Defensive line

Garner is a 6 foot 3 inches, 240-pound defensive lineman from Tyler, Texas. Garner played well his last year of high school, recording 73 total tackles and taking down the quarterback six times. Garner played baseball as well.

D’Ante Keys: Defensive line

Keys is a 6 foot 3 inches, 215-pound edge rusher out of Bellville, Texas. A dual-threat athlete in high school, this defensive end recorded six sacks with 100 tackles, averaging eight per game.

Offensive line

Ameer Ross is a three-star interior offensive lineman from Duncanville, Texas. Listed at 6 foot 4 inches, 350 pounds, Ross has offers from schools like Memphis and Arkansas State.

Alan Grimme is a three-star IOL from Jones College out of Ellisville, Mississippi and is listed at 6 foot 5 inches, 285 pounds. Spending some time in junior college, Grimme got good offers from Houston and USF but chose TXST out of all.

Cameron Schultz is a two-star IOL from Jones College and stands at 6 foot 4 inches, 280 pounds. He will pair back up with his counterpart going from the junior college to San Marcos.

Kirk Gildon is an offensive tackle from Temple, Texas, and stands at 6 foot 6 inches, weighing 285 pounds. The tackle played basketball as well in high school.