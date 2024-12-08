53° San Marcos
Bobcats add pair of top 25 JUCO transfer pitchers

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
December 8, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman designated hitter Ryan Farber (31) preforms the alma matter with his team after beating Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Texas State baseball program landed a pair of top 25 junior college transfer pitchers for the upcoming 2025 season in juniors Carson Laws and Bryson Dudley.

Laws, the #7 ranked JUCO transfer pitcher in D1Baseball’s Top 50 ranking, spent his two years at Midland College. In his two years pitching for the Chaparrals, Laws compiled a 6-1 record over 21 appearances out of the bullpen. He gave up 31 hits and 29 earned runs in his 35 innings. Where Laws really stands out, however, is his strikeout ability. In his two years, Laws put together a strikeout rate of 14.66 K/9.

Dudley, ranked #25 among D1Baseball’s Top 50 transfer pitchers, comes to Texas State from Blinn College. He posted a 4.72 ERA in 87.2 innings over his 31 appearances, 30 of which came out of the bullpen. Dudley punched out 114 batters in his two years at Blinn and walked 57, good for a 2-1 K/BB ratio.

Both Laws and Dudley join a ready-to-compete pitching staff at Texas State, which should only bolster the bullpen even more for Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout and the Bobcats in 2025.

