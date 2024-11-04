Bobcats reel in Sun Belt Conference honors as 2024 postseason rolls in

After a 10-win regular season in which 12 Bobcats combined for 35 goals, Texas State soccer players accumulated four All-Sun Belt Conference accolades this week.

First Team Selection(s)

Junior forward Mady Soumare earned a spot on the Sun Belt All-Conference first team after leading the Bobcats in goals with two.

The French forward found two goals in the final matchup of Texas State’s regular season to cap off her campaign with eight as she earned her second Offensive Player of the Week award of the season.

Soumare led the Bobcats in points this season with 20 and is tied for seventh in the Sun Belt Conference for goals.

Second Team Selection(s)

Further down the line, senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman and senior defender Kennley Bradley found spots on the All-Sun Belt second team.

Chrisman found her groove in the later portion of the season, and she earned honors as Sun Belt Goalkeeper of the Week in back-to-back weeks after posting three shutouts from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.

Chrisman finished the regular season this year with a .714 save percentage and a 1.08 goals allowed average, the ladder being her second lowest during her Texas State career.

Bradley posted the most on-pitch minutes of any Bobcat this season. She went for 1,616 minutes and found one assist against ULM and one goal in a 1-1 draw against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Misc. Accolades

Sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith was named the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Mississippi State and immediately finding her place at home as a Bobcat. Smith tied for first in assists for Texas State with five and added three goals in her first year in the Maroon and Gold.

Smith’s assists and goals spanned the entire season, coming in eight of nineteen regular season games, proving her consistency as a midfield passing option.