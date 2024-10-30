74° San Marcos
Chrisman brings home Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
October 30, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman (blue) kicks the ball away from the goal during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week was announced Tuesday, Oct. 29th. Texas State senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman earned the honor after two back-to-back shutout performances.

Chrisman faced intense contests against South Alabama and a conference spot clincher against Appalachian State, finishing both matches with zero goals allowed.

This is Chrisman’s second time earning this title in her career, the last being in the 2022 season when she collected 15 saves in two matches. She is the fifth Texas State soccer player to earn this award in program history, and this marks the first weekly Sun Belt honor given to a Texas State soccer player this year.

Chrisman has six career shutouts and 111 saves across her four years with the Bobcats. So far this season, she has accumulated a save percentage of .730.

Chrisman will look to continue this momentum next week as the Bobcats face off in their final regular-season game against Georgia Southern. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31st, at the Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

