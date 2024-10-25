71° San Marcos
Bobcats and Jaguars draw in battle of Western Division top seeds

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
October 25, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State soccer drew 0-0 against the University of South Alabama in a highly anticipated and intense Western Division match Thursday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The Bobcats and Jaguars entered the contest as one and two seeds in the Sun Belt Western Division, respectively, and each was seeking redemption after losing their last individual matches.

The Bobcats collected three shots offsides, the Jaguars following behind with two. Each team finished the match with seven fouls, with Texas State splitting fouls between five players and South Alabama splitting between six. 

The Bobcats totaled nine shots, with seven being on target, and the Jaguars outshot the hosts with 12 shots overall but only three on target. Fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa, sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith and freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu led the Bobcats with two attempts each. 

Senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman recorded her first shutout of the season and her fifth career overall. This brings her save percentage to .619% for the season. 

South Alabama senior forward Monique Gray put up the most attempts at goal for both sides, finishing with four for the night and bringing her season total to 22. 

The second half brought one shot on target from sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza in the 81st minute. Stemming from a corner kick, Meza headed the ball toward the goal but was halted by a defender intercepting it and kicking it back to the South Alabama goalkeeper. 

The Bobcats will next face off against Appalachian State University. The Mountaineers are coming off a 4-1 win over Troy. 

Kickoff between Texas State and Appalachian State is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+. 

