Categories:

Old Texas rivalry rekindles at NRG Stadium in H-Town Showdown

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
September 26, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) during the game versus Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State is set to take on Sam Houston State on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.These two Texas teams have a long-standing rivalry.

They played each other from 1915 to 2011 until Texas State moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The record all-time between the Bobcats and Bearkats is 50-37-5 in favor of the maroon and gold.

“Getting to go to NRG [Stadium] and play an in-state opponent is a great opportunity for us and our university,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “I know the guys are excited about that.”

Texas State is coming off a loss to Arizona State, a game in which they had a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud was a big reason for the Bobcats’ success early in the game, throwing for 268 yards and accounting for four touchdowns. McCloud will need to produce another big performance if Texas State wants to win Saturday’s contest.

The Bobcats’ receiving core has shown its depth as several players have been stepping up and making big plays in recent weeks. Senior wide receiver Jaden Williams had two touchdowns against Arizona State, but any receiver could step up and have a breakout game.

“I think we have a lot of talent on offense,” Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich said. “When we go out there and execute the plan consistently and do what we’re coached to do I think we’re a really explosive and dynamic offense.”

Sam Houston is 3-1 and is coming off two consecutive wins of two scores or more. Only Central Florida has defeated the Bearkats this season by a score of 45-14.

Sam Houston redshirt junior quarterback Hunter Watson has had an inconsistent start to the season, as he got subbed out last game after throwing two interceptions.

Texas State’s defense needs to continue to play at a high level and bring pressure against an unsure starting quarterback, as the Bobcat defense had three sacks and eight tackles for loss against Arizona State.

“This game means a lot to a bunch of different people,” Kinne said. “I think that’s something exciting for both teams, and I think the atmosphere will be like a bowl game-type atmosphere.

Kickoff between Texas State and Sam Houston is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

