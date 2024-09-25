Bobcats continue stretch of fall tournaments at Diving Eagle Invitational

Texas State tennis continued its fall season on the road in Denton this past weekend at the Diving Eagle Invitational. Over the three-day tournament, the Bobcats picked up ten wins, eight in singles and two in doubles.

Singles

Senior Kiana Graham, junior Emily Niers and freshmen Chantajah Mills and Tadiwa Mauchi competed for Texas State over the weekend. Here’s how each of the four fared in Denton:

Kiana Graham

Graham played seven singles matches over the weekend, going 3-4. Her first win of the weekend came in a barn burner of a match that saw sets two and three go to tiebreakers. Graham ultimately prevailed in said match, winning 6-4, 6-7, 10-6.

Graham’s second win of the weekend came when her opponent retired early in the second set, and she picked up her third win in dominant fashion, 6-1, 6-2.

Emily Niers

Niers had a rough weekend in north Texas, going 1-4 in her matches. Her lone win came in three sets against a foe from Northwestern State University.

Tadiwa Mauchi

Like Graham, Mauchi went 3-4 on the weekend. Mauchi picked up one win on each of the three days in Denton, as she won two matches in straight sets and earned a three-set victory.

Chantajah Mills

Like Niers did, Mills also went 1-4 over the weekend. Mills’ only win of the weekend came on day three when she defeated her opponent in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Doubles

Texas State only picked up two doubles wins over the three days in Denton. Mauchi and Niers won against a Stephen F. Austin team by a tally of 6-4. The Bobcats’ second win came courtesy of Mills and Graham, who won their match 6-2.

The Bobcats will return to action Sept. 27-29 when they travel to Abilene, Texas, to compete in the Wildcat Invitational.