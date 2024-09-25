75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats continue stretch of fall tournaments at Diving Eagle Invitational

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
September 25, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Texas State tennis continued its fall season on the road in Denton this past weekend at the Diving Eagle Invitational. Over the three-day tournament, the Bobcats picked up ten wins, eight in singles and two in doubles.

 

Singles

Senior Kiana Graham, junior Emily Niers and freshmen Chantajah Mills and Tadiwa Mauchi competed for Texas State over the weekend. Here’s how each of the four fared in Denton:

 

Kiana Graham

Graham played seven singles matches over the weekend, going 3-4. Her first win of the weekend came in a barn burner of a match that saw sets two and three go to tiebreakers. Graham ultimately prevailed in said match, winning 6-4, 6-7, 10-6.

 

Graham’s second win of the weekend came when her opponent retired early in the second set, and she picked up her third win in dominant fashion, 6-1, 6-2.

 

Emily Niers

Niers had a rough weekend in north Texas, going 1-4 in her matches. Her lone win came in three sets against a foe from Northwestern State University.

 

Tadiwa Mauchi

Like Graham, Mauchi went 3-4 on the weekend. Mauchi picked up one win on each of the three days in Denton, as she won two matches in straight sets and earned a three-set victory.

 

Chantajah Mills

Like Niers did, Mills also went 1-4 over the weekend. Mills’ only win of the weekend came on day three when she defeated her opponent in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

 

Doubles

Texas State only picked up two doubles wins over the three days in Denton. Mauchi and Niers won against a Stephen F. Austin team by a tally of 6-4. The Bobcats’ second win came courtesy of Mills and Graham, who won their match 6-2.

The Bobcats will return to action Sept. 27-29 when they travel to Abilene, Texas, to compete in the Wildcat Invitational.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State women's golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
TXST women's golf aims to repeat success after 2023-24 campaign brings Sun Belt Championship
San Marcos Police Department Police Chief Stan Standridge talks at a press conference about the false shooter threat, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the San Marcos Police Department Auditorium.
San Marcos Police Department, FBI investigate false shooter threat at San Marcos High School
TXST students can prevent the spread of COVID-19
TXST students can prevent the spread of COVID-19
Overcrowding at Texas State requires some RAs to share rooms with freshmen
Overcrowding at Texas State requires some RAs to share rooms with freshmen
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
A man waves at students as kids are released, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, from San Marcos High School. Students were released from lockdown starting at 5:30 p.m.
San Marcos High School cleared after false threat
More in Sports
Texas State freshman golfer Allie Justiz hits the ball during the Branch Law Firm/McGuire Invitational, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Women's golf wraps up shortened tournament at Schooner Fall Classic
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Volleyball wraps up UTEP Tournament with 2-1 record
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats open conference play with draw against Ragin' Cajuns
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa's (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
TXST soccer approaches conference play aiming to solidify starting roles
Texas State senior defensive specialist Brooke Johnson (12) hugs Head Coach Sean Huiet during Senior Day, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Huiet secures 100th career win in first match of UTEP Tournament
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
TXST cross country aims for successful season
More in tennis
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats defend home court in TXST Fall Invite
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno celebrate a point during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis finishes regular season with victory against Louisiana-Monroe
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon goes to serve the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Senior Day rally falls short as tennis falls to Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis secures highest-win season since 2012 in match versus Georgia State
Donate to The University Star