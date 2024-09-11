88° San Marcos
McCloud puts end to quarterback competition following historic win

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
September 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

After Texas State football took a 15-0 lead against Lamar in the first quarter of the team’s week one matchup on Aug. 31, Head Coach G.J. Kinne replaced redshirt senior starting quarterback Jordan McCloud with redshirt junior quarterback R.J. Martinez.

After conducting two early scoring drives, McCloud was clearly in command and running the offense fluidly.

Under Martinez, Texas State’s offense looked different. The offense began to stall, resulting in three-and-outs, which allowed Lamar to gain confidence and get back into the game.

At the postgame press conference, Kinne said the decision was a part of the game plan due to both players’ performance in practice.

“We talked to both quarterbacks going into [the game]. R.J. [Martinez] performed really well in fall camp, and we wanted to get him some snaps early in the game,” Kinne said. “I thought he deserved that.”

Although taking out McCloud hindered the Bobcat offense, Texas State still won, and the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year played a solid first game. He finished with 238 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, with a 70% completion rate.

After the game against Lamar, Texas State left its audience wondering about the quarterback competition and if Kinne elected to sub McCloud for Martinez in other games.

It was against UTSA in week two, though, where McCloud ended any quarterback debate after Texas State demolished its I-35 foe 49-10 for the first time in program history.

The Bobcats went up 35-3 going into halftime, and McCloud, who was never substituted, finished the game with 309 yards, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and an interception.

This game proved McCloud is Texas State’s starting quarterback moving forward.

With Texas State welcoming Power Four program Arizona State this Thursday, McCloud will need to have the best game of his short career in the maroon and gold if the Bobcats want to walk out with a win.

Donate to The University Star