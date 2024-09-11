88° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

McCloud named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
September 11, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) brings the I-35 Showdown trophy onto the field after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Following an impressive four-touchdown performance and a dominant 49-10 win over UTSA, redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud was awarded the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week.

McCloud led the explosive Texas State offense up and down the field against the Roadrunners, which accumulated 511 yards on the day.

McCloud accounted for 309 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and 30 yards on the ground.

McCloud is the first Texas State player to earn the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week award since T.J. Finley last season.  

This marks the fourth time in McCloud’s career that he has been named conference offensive player of the week. He won it three times during the 2023 season at James Madison University. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State expands reach with SMCISD, Collin College partnership
Texas State expands reach with SMCISD, Collin College partnership
Texas State's mascot Boko holds up sign "Birds are still not real" in front of the student section amping up the crowd during the I-35 Showdown. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
I-35 Rivalry game results in sellout crowd
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Chris Dawn, Jr. (1) catches a touchdown pass during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State's I-35 Rivalry win
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats defend home court in TXST Fall Invite
Texas State alumni Derek Russell (Right) enjoys his favorite food, chicken fried chicken, alongside marketing senior Emma Allen (Left), who enjoys her favorite, chicken fried steak, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Grins Restaurant.
San Marcos restaurants grapple with lasting pandemic effects
Former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri poses for a photo, February 2022, at The Belmont in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lilla Herman.
Memory of former student lives on after death through new bar
More in football
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State thrashes UTSA for first win in I-35 Rivalry history
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
The history of the I-35 Rivalry
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Field.
Texas State and UTSA prepare for latest chapter of I-35 Rivalry
The Texas State football team runs onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
University Star sports section UTSA game predictions
Texas State mascot Boko during the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State's week one win against Lamar
TXST sporting attendance rises after addition of Damphousse and Kinne
TXST sporting attendance rises after addition of Damphousse and Kinne
More in Sports
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats get back in win column with 3-1 victory over Lions
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Nina Moorer celebrates a point during the Maroon and Gold Scrimmage with her teammate, middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5),Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfer on road to recovery prepares for debut season
Texas State Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, John Fleming, sits below his Olympic torch, Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in Old Main.
Texas State dean brings Olympic values, experience to campus
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats force a draw on the road against No. 13 Cowgirls
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Bobcats leave Roadrunners in the dust, secure rivalry win
Donate to The University Star