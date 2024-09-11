McCloud named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Following an impressive four-touchdown performance and a dominant 49-10 win over UTSA, redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud was awarded the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week.

McCloud led the explosive Texas State offense up and down the field against the Roadrunners, which accumulated 511 yards on the day.

McCloud accounted for 309 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and 30 yards on the ground.

McCloud is the first Texas State player to earn the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week award since T.J. Finley last season.

This marks the fourth time in McCloud’s career that he has been named conference offensive player of the week. He won it three times during the 2023 season at James Madison University.