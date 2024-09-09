Texas State thrashes UTSA for first win in I-35 Rivalry history

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse carries a “Take Back Texas” flag ahead of the I-35 showdown against UTSA, Saturday, Sept 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Sarah Manning

Texas State sophomore wide receiver Chris Dawn, Jr. (1) converts a touchdown catch in the end zone against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Sarah Manning

Texas State sophomore wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. (1) catches a touchdown pass during the game versust UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Meg Boles

Texas State redshirt senior running back Deion Hankins (33) rushes with the ball during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Meg Boles

Texas State redshirt junior running back Lincoln Pare (7) rushes for a touchdown against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Meg Boles

Texas State redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Polk (10) makes a defensive play versus UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Meg Boles

Texas State mascot Boko holds up sign “Birds are still not real” to hype up the student section crowd during the I-35 Showdown versus UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Sarah Manning

Fans in attendance of the football game versus UTSA cheer on the Bobcats, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Sarah Manning

Texas State redshirt senior cornerback Chris Mills (7) and sophomore wide receiver Chris Dawn, Jr. (1) celebrates Mills’ touchdown against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Sarah Manning

Texas State junior running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs with the ball during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Meg Boles

Texas State senior safety Kaleb “Kuga” Culp (19) (left) and redshirt senior defensive end Steven Parker (0) come together after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Sarah Manning

Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) brings the I-35 Showdown trophy onto the field after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. Meg Boles

Texas State mascot Boko holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with the Bobcats after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Sarah Manning

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Meg Boles



























Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud settled into his starting role this Saturday as the Texas State steamrolled I-35 rival the University of Texas San Antonio, [UTSA] 49-10 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

The win marks Texas State’s first in the I-35 Rivalry, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Roadrunners, a feat 12 years in the making.

“[It’s] a huge win for the program,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “[I’m] excited to get one in the win column versus those guys.”

McCloud finished the game 18-27 for 309 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and one interception. McCloud now tops the quarterback chart with 547 yards on the season through two games.

“We came in with a great mindset and a great game plan,” McCloud said. “Our number one emphasis was to be the hammer, not the nail, and punch them in the mouth early.”

On the ground, redshirt junior running back Lincoln Pare had his best game as a Bobcat since suffering a season-ending injury last offseason. He rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

“[I’m] super proud of Lincoln [Pare],” Kinne said. “I know last year was tough on him, not getting to play, but he’s a heck of a person.”

The Bobcats jumped out to an early 21-3 lead and never looked back. The lead increased to 35-3 by halftime.

UTSA redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCown went 10-23 for 105 yards and struggled to get the Roadrunner offense flowing. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger eventually replaced McCown. Marburger finished 14-27 for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The 39-point loss marks the largest of UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor’s tenure.

“This is a big loss because I know how much our community wanted it,” Traylor said. “The trophy has been in my office the entire time I’ve been here, and it’s not there anymore. No doubt this will be a real sour taste in our mouth.”

Kinne said Saturday’s win means just a little more than the team’s bowl game victory or the win over Baylor last season.

“This is just my second year here, so I think it’s right up there with the bowl game and Baylor game just off the top of my head, but I think there was a little more juice for this one being a rivalry game,” Kinne said.

Texas State will attempt to build off the momentum from the historic win in their next game against arguably its most formidable opponent of the season, Arizona State. The Sun Devils are coming off a 30-23 win against Mississippi State.

Kickoff between Texas State and Arizona State is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at UFCU Stadium. For the first time in Texas State history, the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.