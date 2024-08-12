@import url('https://unpkg.com/leaflet.pattern/dist/leaflet.pattern.css');
Texas State women’s soccer 2024 season preview

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
August 12, 2024
Texas+State+junior+defender+Anna+Dunch+%2814%29+dribbles+the+ball+down+the+sideline+during+the+game+against+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Sunday%2C+Sept.+17%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

With a positive 2023 season in its rearview, Texas State women’s soccer enters the 2024 season with new transfers and hopes to improve on its previous 9-7-4 record.

19 games are ahead of the Bobcats this season including three American Athletic Conference (AAC) matchups in Rice University, UTSA and the University of Tulsa. Texas State will also face off against the University of Houston from the Big 12 Conference again approaching its Sun Belt Conference opener versus the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 22.

Steve Holeman leads the team into his third year as Texas State’s head coach. Last season, Holeman achieved his 300th win while on his home turf in San Marcos. He holds an overall Texas State record of 21-12-6.

Bobcat soccer reached respectable heights last season, such as taking down the University of Houston 1-0 to claim its second-ever victory over a Power Five opponent.

Senior forward Olivia Wright led the team with seven goals. In her absence, some Bobcats to fill the void could include sophomore forward Mady Soumare, who netted four goals, and senior forward Zoe Junior, who scored three goals with four assists.

In the midfield, sophomore Victoria Meza pieced together four assists with help from fifth-year senior Mya Ulloa who added three dimes and three goals.

Defensively, senior defender Lucy Hart led the pack with physicality, pressure and speed. Other veteran defenders return to Texas State’s home turf as well, including redshirt senior Haley Shaw and senior Anna Dunsch.

Between the sticks last season, sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper earned the starting role over Katelyn Chrisman and posted a .776 save percentage, allowing 19 goals in 17 games. She will likely return to command the defense.

While professional soccer often allows limited substitutions, Sun Belt rules allow substituted players to return, leaving room for experimentation and spotlight opportunities for younger players.

Some young Bobcats who contributed in 2023 and could step up this season include sophomore defender Cauvais Deane and sophomore forward Halle Garcia, who scored three goals while appearing for only 297 minutes all season.

One exciting acquisition lies in freshman midfielder/forward Sydney Bassa, a Lumberton High School graduate who charted 48 goals and 42 assists in her lone year at the school.

Another new player to join the attacking third for the Bobcats is Sweden native Elizabeth Edomwonyi. She will be the first Swedish native in program history and one of the eight foreign players for Texas State as an incoming freshman.

There are 33 spots on the Bobcats’ roster this season, but one jersey number, two, is missing.

In 2023, this number belonged to the daughter of Steve Holeman, sophomore forward/defender Anna Mae Holeman, whose commitment to the soccer program is currently unknown.

Texas State will begin the 2024 season against Rice University.

Kickoff between Texas State and Rice is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th at Holloway Field in Houston. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star