Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season

Texas State football has officially started fall practices in preparation for its highly-anticipated 2024 season. The Bobcats are coming off a historic eight win 2023 campaign.

According to head coach G.J. Kinne, the first day of performing in full-pads for the Bobcats was one of the better first practices he has had in his coaching career.

“I thought [today] was a really great first day, that’s what I told the [players],” Kinne said. “That was probably the best first day I’ve had as a head coach.”

Kinne said the players looked sound in executing minor details for their first day back on the gridiron.

“We were healthy, we were not playing sloppy and falling on the ground, and we did good on small details,” Kinne said.

Kinne said a majority of the players got quality time on the field and mistakes were minimal overall.

Junior wide receiver Kole Wilson said the team is not satisfied with the results from 2023 which achieved the program’s most wins since joining the FBS and securing its first bowl game victory in history.

“What we did last year was cool, but 8-5 is not cool to me,” Wilson said. “Now we are trying to go undefeated and [accomplish] other things like that.”

Kinne said the added pressure for the Bobcats to succeed this season does not make any difference for him in how he leads and prepares his team.

“I don’t think it really changes anything, especially after last year when we opened up with Baylor,” Kinne said. “People talked about us and Troy in the West for the Sun Belt, but for me, it doesn’t change anything.”

Kinne said encouraging words about incoming freshmen who stood out during the first day of fall practice.

“Jordan Martin made a really good play today,” Kinne said. “Tice Williams made a nice would-be tackle. Brad Jackson may have an opportunity to play [this season]. I think they are doing a really good job.”

Kinne gave his view on how Texas State’s offense can take the jump to the next level.

“Obviously, we want to be explosive but I think the biggest thing for us is ball security,” Kinne said. “I think we were 129th in turnovers last year and still ended up with the number one offense in the Sun Belt.”

Kinne said the hype for this season along with the new additions around UFCU Stadium makes this time of the season very enjoyable.

“Getting new turf and all the ESPN things, and obviously the new facilities. You can feel the momentum and the support is there. It is really fun right now,” Kinne said.