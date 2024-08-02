Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season

75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

3
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

4
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism

5
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

6
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

7
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.

International students' experiences with Texas State resources

8
University Star logo

Hays County district judge dismisses SMTX marijuana lawsuit

9
Crushed can left in the grass, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Sewell Park.

Can't stop, won't stop

10
San Marcos residents march Wednesday, June 24, 2024 along Hopkins Street in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus speech to joint Congress.

San Marcos residents hold pro-Palestine protest

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
August 2, 2024
The+Texas+State+football+team+warms+up+together+before+the+first+day+of+fall+pracatices%2C+Wednesday%2C+July+31%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Texas+State+practice+field.
Blake Leschber
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall pracatices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.

Texas State football has officially started fall practices in preparation for its highly-anticipated 2024 season. The Bobcats are coming off a historic eight win 2023 campaign.

According to head coach G.J. Kinne, the first day of performing in full-pads for the Bobcats was one of the better first practices he has had in his coaching career.

“I thought [today] was a really great first day, that’s what I told the [players],” Kinne said. “That was probably the best first day I’ve had as a head coach.”

Kinne said the players looked sound in executing minor details for their first day back on the gridiron.

“We were healthy, we were not playing sloppy and falling on the ground, and we did good on small details,” Kinne said.

Kinne said a majority of the players got quality time on the field and mistakes were minimal overall.

Junior wide receiver Kole Wilson said the team is not satisfied with the results from 2023 which achieved the program’s most wins since joining the FBS and securing its first bowl game victory in history.

“What we did last year was cool, but 8-5 is not cool to me,” Wilson said. “Now we are trying to go undefeated and [accomplish] other things like that.”

Kinne said the added pressure for the Bobcats to succeed this season does not make any difference for him in how he leads and prepares his team.

“I don’t think it really changes anything, especially after last year when we opened up with Baylor,” Kinne said. “People talked about us and Troy in the West for the Sun Belt, but for me, it doesn’t change anything.”

Kinne said encouraging words about incoming freshmen who stood out during the first day of fall practice.

Jordan Martin made a really good play today,” Kinne said. “Tice Williams made a nice would-be tackle. Brad Jackson may have an opportunity to play [this season]. I think they are doing a really good job.”

Kinne gave his view on how Texas State’s offense can take the jump to the next level.

“Obviously, we want to be explosive but I think the biggest thing for us is ball security,” Kinne said. “I think we were 129th in turnovers last year and still ended up with the number one offense in the Sun Belt.”

Kinne said the hype for this season along with the new additions around UFCU Stadium makes this time of the season very enjoyable.

“Getting new turf and all the ESPN things, and obviously the new facilities. You can feel the momentum and the support is there. It is really fun right now,” Kinne said.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi and McCloud named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List
University Star logo
Sirens in San Marcos are part of Outdoor Warning System
Hays County District Attorneys Office announces pre-trial diversion program
Hays County District Attorney's Office announces pre-trial diversion program
Musicians Ollie Ansley (left), Haddon Stauffer (center), and Cole Thomas (right) perform music off of Stauffers album Light, Wednesday, May 17, 2024, at Private Park. Photo courtesy of Christopher Kopen.
San Marcos musicians band together for summer album releases
Residents hear San Marcos train for the first time since 2015
Residents hear San Marcos train for the first time since 2015
Cafe owner Krendi Harmon stands in front of new sign at Cafe Cortado Friday, June 28, 2024, at 221 North Street.
European-inspired coffee shop works to build community in San Marcos
More in football
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: running backs
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: quarterbacks
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
UFCU Stadium to add Vertex Core turf system to field
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
Maroon & Golden Collective aims to elevate the Bobcat football experience via NIL opportunities
Senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with the turnover chain after a pick-six in his final game versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcat football fills roster gaps for 2024-25 season
Texas State football celebrates its first bowl game victory in school history after defeating Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
12 Bobcats named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-Sun Belt Team
More in Sports
Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell poses for a photo after her performance in the womens pole vault event at the Michael Johnson Dr. Pepper Classic, Saturday, April 21, 2012, at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco, Texas.
Texas State alumna Anicka Newell to compete in third Olympics
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Former Texas Head Coach set to join Bobcat baseball staff
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the womens 4x100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Paris Bound: Badal set to compete at 2024 Olympics
Texas State sophomore thrower Elisabeth Runarsdotir signs her name on the championship board after winning the women’s hammer throw event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Runarsdottir cements historic 2024 campaign
Texas State third baseman Justin McDonald prepares to bat against the Texas A&M club baseball team on April 6, 2024, in College Station, Texas.
Texas State club baseball three-in-one player adds All-American to resume
Texas States softball team huddles before an inning starts during the Sun Belt Conference semifinals against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball signs second Texas A&M transfer



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star