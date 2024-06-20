82° San Marcos
Case dismissed against Isaiah Garcia
June 20, 2024
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court recognizes Pride Month, commemorates local army private
June 20, 2024
Texas State freshman multis Easton Hammond competes in the mens high jump event during the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March. 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Hammond finishes fourth at USATF U20 Championships
June 20, 2024
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
LSU transfer signs with Texas State
June 19, 2024
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community
June 16, 2024
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert and Shipley voted best receiver and special teams player by Dave Campbell
June 15, 2024

Hammond finishes fourth at USATF U20 Championships

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
June 20, 2024
Texas+State+freshman+multis+Easton+Hammond+competes+in+the+mens+high+jump+event+during+the+Bobcat+Invitational%2C+Friday%2C+March.+29%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Texas+State+Track+and+Field+Complex.+
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman multis Easton Hammond competes in the men’s high jump event during the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March. 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.

Texas State freshman multis Easton Hammond placed fourth in the men’s decathlon at the Nike Outdoor Nationals and USATF U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon from June 12-15.

 

Day One

Running the 100-meter dash to begin the decathlon, Hammond got off to a sluggish start and placed last with an 11.77-second run.

Hammond fared better in his second Wednesday event as he finished eighth overall in the men’s long jump, recording a 6.35-meter leap.

The best event in the decathlon for Hammond was the shot put, finishing first with a 14.22-meter throw and moving from 12th overall to seventh in decathlon points.

After a third-place high jump of 1.99 meters, Hammond moved up another spot in the decathlon rankings to sixth place.

Hammond finished the day strong as his eighth place finish in the 400-meter put him in fifth place approaching day two of the men’s decathlon.

 

Day Two

Hammond maintained his fifth-place decathlon ranking by placing eighth overall in the 110-meter hurdle event with a time of 15.99 seconds.

After a fourth-place finish in the discus throw, Hammond dropped a spot in the decathlon ranking, falling from fifth to sixth.

In the third decathlon event on Thursday, Hammond tied for fourth place in the pole vault event with Middlebury College’s Caleb Smith.

Hammond jumped from sixth place to fourth place following the javelin throw where he finished second overall with a 52.59-meter throw.

Wrapping up the decathlon with a strong showing, Hammond placed second in the 1500-meter with a time of four minutes and 24 seconds.

Hammond finished fourth out of 12 athletes in the men’s U20 decathlon for his last meet of the season.

