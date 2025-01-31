71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Three track and field athletes earn Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honors

R.J. Porcher, Sports Contributor
January 31, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir competes during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.

The track and field season started strong for Texas State at the Ted Nelson Invitational, as three Bobcat athletes earned Sun Belt Conference Weekly Awards from their performance on Saturday, according to a press release from Texas State Athletics.

High jumper Kason O’Riley recorded a career-best and meet-best at a jump of 2.20m (7-2.5) in his first meet as a Bobcat. This mark is also the second-highest in school history.

Reigning outdoor national champion hammer thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir was the second athlete to earn athlete of the week after finishing second with a distance of 20.5 meters.

The final bobcat to earn Athlete of the Week was Drew Donley, who competed in the 60-meter race and finished fourth with a time of 6.77. He also competed in the 200-meter race and finished tenth overall.

The Texas State track and field team will compete at the New Mexico Open from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate student guard Drue Drinnon's (55) shot is blocked by Louisiana senior guard Michael Thomas (52), Thursday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 61-70.
Ragin' Cajuns upset Bobcats in White Out game
Texas State women's basketball team huddle during a timeout while playing Troy, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 58-105.
Grayson's double-double pushes the Lady Eagles past the Bobcats
Members of corporate Buc-ee's and the city of San Marcos celebrate breaking ground on the physical Buc-ee's construction on Jan. 29 at the southwest corner of Yarrington and IH-35.
Buc-ee's breaks ground with new San Marcos location
Texas State students hold signs reading slogans such as 'Speak for the ones who can't" at a protest against the nationwide ICE raids Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Stallions.
TXST community holds protest against ICE raids
2025-26 FAFSA improves on past issues
2025-26 FAFSA improves on past issues
Bobcat Crawfish Co. founders Riley Mella (Left) and Jagger Lechler (Right) stir crawfish, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of Riley Mella.
Student-run business bring Louisiana flavor to San Marcos
More in Sports
Texas State softball players do one last chant with the crowd after their loss to A&M at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcat softball gathers preseason honors ahead of 2025 opener
Texas State football coach GJ Kinne walks back to the sidelines after a timeout during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Who will be Texas State’s starting QB?
Sports betting culture replaces fandom
Sports betting culture replaces fandom
Texas State junior defensive end Kalil Alexander (22) and head coach G.J Kinne lead the football team onto the field to face North Texas at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State Football conference outlook
Texas State freshman Mariela Gonzales sprints in the 400m during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State Track and Field excels in first meet of 2025 season
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) tries to steal the ball from ULM junior forward Laila Walker (12), Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Walker’s double-double leads ULM past Texas State women’s basketball
More in trackandfield
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the 60-meter hurdles event at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, Friday, March. 8, 2024, in Boston.
Texas State Track and Field signs 11 athletes for 2025 season
Aries Merritt poses for a headshot as an assistant coach and director of operations for the Texas State track and field team in sprints, hurdles and relays.
Bobcat track and field adds world record hurdler and former collegiate thrower to staff
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the men's long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Texas State long jumper aims to leap over the competition to a national championship
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell poses for a photo after her performance in the women's pole vault event at the Michael Johnson Dr. Pepper Classic, Saturday, April 21, 2012, at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco, Texas.
Texas State alumna Anicka Newell to compete in third Olympics
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the women's 4x100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Paris Bound: Badal set to compete at 2024 Olympics
Donate to The University Star