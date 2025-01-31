Three track and field athletes earn Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honors

The track and field season started strong for Texas State at the Ted Nelson Invitational, as three Bobcat athletes earned Sun Belt Conference Weekly Awards from their performance on Saturday, according to a press release from Texas State Athletics.

High jumper Kason O’Riley recorded a career-best and meet-best at a jump of 2.20m (7-2.5) in his first meet as a Bobcat. This mark is also the second-highest in school history.

Reigning outdoor national champion hammer thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir was the second athlete to earn athlete of the week after finishing second with a distance of 20.5 meters.

The final bobcat to earn Athlete of the Week was Drew Donley, who competed in the 60-meter race and finished fourth with a time of 6.77. He also competed in the 200-meter race and finished tenth overall.

The Texas State track and field team will compete at the New Mexico Open from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.