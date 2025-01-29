62° San Marcos
Bobcat softball gathers preseason honors ahead of 2025 opener

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
January 29, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball players do one last chant with the crowd after their loss to A&M at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

A year after finishing second in the Sun Belt during the regular season and winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament, the Texas State softball team is the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt in 2025, according to the Sun Belt Coaches Poll.

Expectations were almost certainly going to be high for the Bobcats coming off of a season where they went 47-15 and made a regional championship appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Even though the program graduated its fair share of seniors, including critical pieces like former players Jessica Mullins and Sara Vanderford, the team looks to be ready to compete for a Sun Belt title once again.

Along with the team being preseason favorites, sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua and senior outfielder Ciara Trahan garnered Preseason All-Conference honors. Along with Preseason All-Conference, Azua has also been named the Sun Belt Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Azua brings the best returning ERA in the conference after posting a 2.17 ERA over 96.2 innings in 2024. Azua finished last season with a 9-5 record and will be looking to step into the hole left by Mullins. Trahan got off to a red hot start last season before going down with an ACL injury. Through the 38 games she played, Trahan hit .339 with six doubles and 18 RBI. Having Trahan healthy gives Texas State a reliable bat and a veteran presence in an outfield that lost two starters from last year.

The Bobcats bring a new look into 2025 respective to what they looked like in 2024, but the clear expectation is still to be at the top of the Sun Belt when it’s all said and done.

