Who will be Texas State’s starting QB?

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
January 29, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State football coach GJ Kinne walks back to the sidelines after a timeout during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Bobcats decided their next quarterback will have to work for the position. After signing three transfer quarterbacks and getting two quarterback commits out of high school, head coach G.J. Kinne knows that making these young men compete for the starting job is the only way to get them better.

Austin native and Lake Travis High School alumnus Nate Yarnell committed to Texas State after spending three seasons as the backup quarterback behind Eli Holstein at the University of Pittsburgh. The junior only played in six games in his first two seasons at Pittsburgh, but due to a Holstein injury he was able to suit up for nine games in 2024. Last season, Yarnell had 98 completions for 1,056 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Originally from Gladewater, TX, Colt Sparks is a 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound quarterback and tight end who had previously committed to Texas Tech. He is a true dual-threat quarterback, with over 3,000 passing yards and over 1,600 rushing yards in high school.

Fort Worth native Gavin Parkhurst is coming to Texas State after initially being committed to Rice University. The 6 foot 3 inches, 195-pound quarterback led his high school team to an undefeated season, putting up nearly 4,000 total yards.

Gevani McCoy is transferring from Oregon State, where he started the final seven games, throwing for 1,300 yards and three touchdowns with six interceptions. The junior quarterback spent his first three seasons at the University of Idaho, where he started every game in 2022 and 2023, throwing for 5,654 yards, 42 touchdowns and 15 interceptions between those two seasons.

Holden Geriner is a sophomore transferring over from Auburn, where he spent three seasons and has seen minimal playing time, not starting a single game as the third-string quarterback. Coming out of high school, Geriner was one of the top-rated quarterback prospects, having put up over 7,100 passing yards and 71 touchdowns in his career. The 6 foot 3 inches, 205-pound QB led his high school team to a state championship his senior year, where he won MVP, throwing for 3,377 yards and 36 touchdowns that season.

All of these new Texas State quarterback additions have different levels of experience, which should make the competition between them interesting. Yarnell and McCoy both have the most experience, having started multiple games in college, so they should be the most likely to get the start going into the season, but that could change.

