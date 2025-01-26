Texas State Track and Field signs 11 athletes for 2025 season

The Texas State track and field program signed 11 athletes to join the roster for the start of the 2025 season, according to a press release from Texas State athletics.

Sprints

Junior Drew Donley will join the Texas State track and field team after spending the last two seasons as a receiver for the football program. Donley will be joining as a part of the men’s sprinting team this season.

Ty’Shaun Lloyd, from Corsicana, Texas, will join the track and field program as part of the sprints team. Lloyd has previous experience competing at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships and the USATF Junior Olympic Championships.

JR Bonner will also be joining the men’s sprint team for 2025. Bonner is from Round Rock, Texas, and holds the second-best time in Cedar Ridge High School history in the 200-meter dash and fourth-best time for the 100-meter.

Hurdles

Freshman Mihajlo Katanic is from Serbia and previously won two indoor national championships in hurdles. Katanic won the two national championships in the 4×400-meter relay and the 400-meter event.

Ja’Shaun Lloyd, brother of Ty’Shaun, will be an addition to the men’s hurdles team. Lloyd placed second last season in the 110-meter hurdles at the Texas 5A UIL State Championships, placed ninth at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, and ran the second-fastest time in the nation at the Texas A&M High School Indoor Championships.

Phillip Reed will join the Texas State hurdles squad. Reed finished sixth overall at the 2024 UIL State Championships in the 300-meter hurdles and also placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles. Most recently, Reed placed fifth at the Texas A&M High School Indoor Championships in the 60-meter hurdles.

Throws

Adam Carter will be joining the throws team for the Maroon and Gold. He became the first shot put athlete in Katy High School history to win a regional meet and qualify for the UIL State Championships. He finished second at the UIL 6A State Championships.

Tanner Major joins Texas State following his time at Johnson High School in Buda, Texas. Major met the requirements to compete in both the shot put and discus throw at the UIL 6A Region IV meet.

Charlize Goody from Australia joined the women’s throw team. Goody previously placed second in the discus throw at the Australian Championships, also finishing second in the javelin throw at the U20 Australian Championships.

Distance

Texas State’s singular signing for distance running was David Mendez-Serrato. Mendez-Serrato spent his previous three seasons competing at Texas A&M. He has personal bests of 3:56.99 in the 1,500 meter and 4:15.88 competing in the mile.