Pinion’s 17 points leads Red Wolves to victory over Texas State

Luke Landa, Sports Contributor
January 25, 2025
Kristen Hadnot
The Texas State men’s basketball team huddles during the Texas State vs. Georgia State basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Joseph Pinion scored 17 points as he led the Arkansas State Red Wolves to an 80-65 conference victory against the Texas State Bobcats at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Pinion threw down a reverse dunk that changed the trajectory of the game late in the first half.

Red Wolf guard Taryn Todd did not let a first-half flagrant foul deter his play, as he stayed composed and filled up the stat sheet. He finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Despite the high level of play from Todd and Pinion, Arkansas State’s leading scorer was guard Derrian Ford. Ford dropped a season-high 19 points on 5-11 shooting.

Texas State made only three of its 15 attempted three-point shots. A porous 21% from three prevented the Bobcats from putting together many offensive runs.

Texas State forward Tylan Pope was his usual productive self, scoring 19 points on 8-12 shooting from the field.

Bobcats Guard Joshua O’Garro missed only one of his 10 shots. He managed his second double-double of the season, completing the game with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bobcats’ next opportunity to climb the Sun Belt rankings will be against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The last time these two teams met, the Bobcats won by 15 points.

The matchup between Louisiana and Texas State is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, at Strahan Arena. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.

