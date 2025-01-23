30° San Marcos
Bobcats fall to Troy as Foster surpasses 1,000 career points

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
January 23, 2025
Stephanie Valderrama
Texas State freshman guard Heather Baymon (0) attempts to block a shot during the game against Troy, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Jaylin Foster had 12 points and five rebounds as Texas State Women’s Basketball lost to the Troy Trojans 105-58 Thursday at Strahan Arena.

Foster’s 12 points were just enough to get the senior forward to 1,000 points in her career. The Western Kentucky transfer has found her home with the Bobcats and continues to be a spark in an up-and-down season.

“I am really excited to add her to a long list of Bobcats that have hit that ‘1k’ mark for us,” Texas State head coach Zenarae Antoine said. “She has much more of a career left and she will continue to build on that.”

Troy had a 28-point lead going into halftime, as they got off to a hot start and did not look back.

Junior guard Emani Jenkins had 22 points off the bench for Troy, going 6/8 from beyond the arc.

Three other Trojans scored in double digits as the Bobcat defense had no answer to stopping Troy’s offense.

“We need to bring that fighting mentality back here at home in front of our home fans,” Antoine said. “Consistency is key, and when you get knocked down you have to get back up.”

Senior forward Morgan Hill had a double-double for the Bobcats, her second of the season, as she put up 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Saniya Burks was Texas State’s second-leading scorer with 11 points off the bench.

The Bobcats’ next opponent is the UL Monroe Warhawks, who are coming off a 71-43 loss to Arkansas State. Texas State will look to bounce back at home against the Warhawks at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star