Harris’ 11 points brings Texas State victorious in final minutes against Old Dominion

Sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris drained 11 points in the remaining eight minutes to lead Texas State women’s basketball to a 65-60 comeback victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

With eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats trailed the Monarchs by 14. Senior forward Jaylin Foster scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth in aid of Harris’ 11. In this final quarter, the Bobcats scored 28 of their 65 points, their highest-scoring quarter of the game.

Graduate student guard Destiny Terrell led the Bobcats in scoring by shooting 7-12 in field goals and obtaining 16 points. Terrell secured six defensive rebounds and two steals for the Bobcats.

The Texas State bench contributed significantly to the game, scoring 22 of the Bobcats’ 65 points. Freshman guard Saniya Burks scored eight points and three rebounds.

Senior forward Morgan Hill and freshman guard Heather Baymon secured the most assists for the Bobcats, with Hill obtaining four and Baymon obtaining three.

Senior guard En’Dya Buford led Old Dominion in scoring with 17 points.

Next, the Bobcats will head back to Strahan Arena to take on the Troy Trojans. The Trojans are on a six-game win streak, with their most recent win being against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 81-73.

Tip-off between Texas State and Troy is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.