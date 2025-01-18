55° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Harris’ 11 points brings Texas State victorious in final minutes against Old Dominion

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
January 18, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Redshirt sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris (#8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris drained 11 points in the remaining eight minutes to lead Texas State women’s basketball to a 65-60 comeback victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

With eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats trailed the Monarchs by 14. Senior forward Jaylin Foster scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth in aid of Harris’ 11. In this final quarter, the Bobcats scored 28 of their 65 points, their highest-scoring quarter of the game.

Graduate student guard Destiny Terrell led the Bobcats in scoring by shooting 7-12 in field goals and obtaining 16 points. Terrell secured six defensive rebounds and two steals for the Bobcats.

The Texas State bench contributed significantly to the game, scoring 22 of the Bobcats’ 65 points. Freshman guard Saniya Burks scored eight points and three rebounds.

Senior forward Morgan Hill and freshman guard Heather Baymon secured the most assists for the Bobcats, with Hill obtaining four and Baymon obtaining three.

Senior guard En’Dya Buford led Old Dominion in scoring with 17 points.

Next, the Bobcats will head back to Strahan Arena to take on the Troy Trojans. The Trojans are on a six-game win streak, with their most recent win being against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 81-73.

Tip-off between Texas State and Troy is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis spring season preview
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the Bobcat's game against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne promotes Keopple, hires Martinez
State inspection sign sits outside of Reliable Automotive, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2024, in San Marcos.
Inspections no longer required for personal vehicles
Counseling Center sets standard for inclusivity
Counseling Center sets standard for inclusivity
Sheriff's office to end jail inmate transfers
Sheriff's office to end jail inmate transfers
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
TXST women's basketball suffers first conference road loss of the season
More in Sports
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cruise by Panthers, earn first home win of 2025
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State OL Nash Jones set to compete in 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
How Texas State won the 2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne and senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrate defeating North Texas at the Servpro First Responders Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2024 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State lands two QBs from Transfer Portal
Texas State junior kicker Jacob Bates (47) approaches the ball to kick off during Fan Day scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Former Bobcat Jake Bates' unorthodox journey to the NFL
Members of the Texas States baseball team wait in the dugout during their game against Washington State. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas
What Bobcat baseball needs to improve on in 2025
More in womens-basketball
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) bumps into a University of South Alabama player while rushing for a field goal during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) shoots a free-throw during the fourth quarter of the game against James Madison University, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
McDaniel's 23-point night leads JMU to victory against the Bobcats
Texas State senior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles up the court during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops loses 59-51 against Georgia State
The Texas State women's basketball team bench celebrate a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Women’s Basketball starts Sun Belt play strong with victory over Marshall
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Jordyn Jenkins’ 17 points leads UTSA to victory over Texas State women’s basketball
Donate to The University Star