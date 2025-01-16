TXST women’s basketball suffers first conference road loss of the season

Senior forward Indya Green scored 22 points with six rebounds as the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Bobcats 69-62 on Wednesday at the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center in Statesboro, Georgia.

Senior guard Nicole Gwynn aided Green’s strong night with 17 points.

Texas State tied the match 55-55 around two minutes into the fourth quarter. The game remained close, as the Bobcats trailed by three with 38 seconds left. However, a jump shot from junior guard Nakiyah Mays-Prince and a pair of free throws from fifth-year guard Shanti Simmons put the game on ice.

Despite outscoring the Eagles in the first and second quarters, the Bobcats lost momentum after halftime. Green scored 10 points and accumulated three rebounds in the third quarter.

For Texas State, sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris and graduate student guard Destiny Terrell tied for most points with 10, with fellow graduate student guard Sierra Dickson trailing closely behind with nine. On the other side of the ball, Terrell collected a team-high of four defensive rebounds, while senior forward Morgan Hill recorded a season-high of four blocks.

Texas State will next face Old Dominion at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.