Texas State lands two QBs from Transfer Portal

Texas State has reportedly signed two quarterbacks from the transfer portal: Oregon State’s Gevani McCoy, according to The Oregonian’s Nick Daschel, and Auburn’s Holden Geriner, as reported by On3 Sports’ reporter Hayes Fawcett.

Geriner, a former four-star recruit out of Savannah, Georgia, enrolled at Auburn in 2022 but saw little playing time over his three seasons at the school, throwing only 20 total passes. He was third on Auburn’s depth chart during his last two seasons with the program. Additionally, he was teammates with former Texas State quarterback TJ Finley.

McCoy started his career at the FCS Level with the Idaho Vandals, where he tallied 48 touchdowns in three seasons. In 2022, he was awarded the Jerry Rice Award for top freshman in the FCS. The following year, McCoy was a finalist for the 2023 Walter Payton Award for best overall offensive player in the FCS.

McCoy transferred to Oregon State following the 2023 season, where he won the starting job during the fall camp. He played in nine games, starting eight of them. He threw for 1,300 yards and produced three passing touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 328 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

McCoy and Geriner are the latest quarterbacks the Bobcats have added to their quarterback room, joining Nate Yarnell, Brad Jackson and Gavin Parkhurst. McCoy has one year of eligibility remaining while Geriner has two.