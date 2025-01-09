37° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
January 9, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Senior Kennedie Montue‘s team-leading 15 points led the Arkansas State Red Wolves to a 66-50 victory against the Texas State Bobcats Wednesday at Strahan Arena.

“Extremely disappointing [loss]. I think Arkansas State followed their game plan and did what they do well, which is shoot the three,” Texas State head coach Zenarae Antoine said.

Junior guard Zyion Shannon finished second in scoring for Arkansas State, recording 12 points, four steals and a block. Sophomore guard Crislyn Rose finished with 11 points, two assists and a steal.

Arkansas State jumped out to an early 7-2 lead through three minutes of the first quarter. The Red Wolves went up by as much as 10 points, but a last-second layup from Texas State sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris kept the Maroon and Gold within single digits.

“Our starts have more to do with us having more sense of urgency and understanding,” Antoine said. “When it is in game, we are struggling making that connection in that first quarter. It is almost as if we have to learn our lesson by getting knocked down before we understand it.”

Texas State’s 17-point second quarter was its best of all four quarters. After trailing by eight points to begin the quarter, Texas State cut the lead to four with just over two minutes left in the half. Arkansas State led Texas State 30-27 at halftime.

Texas State tied the ball game in the third quarter at 35-35. Arkansas State responded with an 11-2 scoring run to end the quarter with a nine-point lead, 46-37.

“Things that we generally do well at, we did not do really well today. We did not get to the free throw line as much as we normally do,” Antione said. “Our bench is right there with them, they are 18th in the country and we are 19th. Their bench clearly outplayed us.”

Arkansas State Red opened the fourth quarter with another scoring run and built a 23-point lead. Although Texas State slightly cut into the lead, there was not enough time to mount a comeback.

Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster recorded a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and a block. Senior guard Destiny Terrell recorded eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Bobcats fall to a 7-7 overall record and 1-3 in Sun Belt Conference play. On the flip side, Arkansas State improved to a 7-7 record while going 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Texas State has lost three games in a row and four of its last five. The Bobcats are set to host 4-10 South Alabama on Jan. 11 at 2:00 p.m. inside Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Oregon CB signs with Texas State
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with football during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert entering NFL draft
Texas State Baseball junior left-fielder Jose Gonzalez (23) runs the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Stanford during the NCAA Stanford Regional, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats lost 8-4.
Former Bobcat inks minor league deal with the Houston Astros
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Auburn coach Tanner Burns joins Kinne's staff
Associate professor Hank Hehmsoth poses for a photo, Tuesday, June 23, 2015, at the Music Building. Photo courtesy of Texas State University.
Associate professor reflects on songs featured in compilation albums
commissioner's court city council 2
Commissioners Court swears-in new officials, makes move for jail competency restoration
More in Sports
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) shoots a free-throw during the fourth quarter of the game against James Madison University, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
McDaniel's 23-point night leads JMU to victory against the Bobcats
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tate and Dodd lead App State to victory against Texas State
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) holds the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl trophy after the win against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Pare's dominant performance leads Texas State to victory against North Texas in First Responder Bowl
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl predictions
Texas State point guard sophomore Kaden Gumbs (11) marches down court against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Mingo dominates as men's basketball loses 77-71 against Marshall
Texas State senior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles up the court during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops loses 59-51 against Georgia State
More in womens-basketball
The Texas State women's basketball team bench celebrate a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Women’s Basketball starts Sun Belt play strong with victory over Marshall
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Jordyn Jenkins’ 17 points leads UTSA to victory over Texas State women’s basketball
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops extends winning streak to four with victory over Denver
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball extends win streak to three after defeating the Trailblazers
Texas State graduate student guard Ja'Niah Henson (1) jumps up to make a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 67-59.
Texas State women's basketball eclipses .500 mark with win over Tarleton State
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball evens record at 3-3 after victory over UTRGV
Donate to The University Star