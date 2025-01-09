Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos

Senior Kennedie Montue‘s team-leading 15 points led the Arkansas State Red Wolves to a 66-50 victory against the Texas State Bobcats Wednesday at Strahan Arena.

“Extremely disappointing [loss]. I think Arkansas State followed their game plan and did what they do well, which is shoot the three,” Texas State head coach Zenarae Antoine said.

Junior guard Zyion Shannon finished second in scoring for Arkansas State, recording 12 points, four steals and a block. Sophomore guard Crislyn Rose finished with 11 points, two assists and a steal.

Arkansas State jumped out to an early 7-2 lead through three minutes of the first quarter. The Red Wolves went up by as much as 10 points, but a last-second layup from Texas State sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris kept the Maroon and Gold within single digits.

“Our starts have more to do with us having more sense of urgency and understanding,” Antoine said. “When it is in game, we are struggling making that connection in that first quarter. It is almost as if we have to learn our lesson by getting knocked down before we understand it.”

Texas State’s 17-point second quarter was its best of all four quarters. After trailing by eight points to begin the quarter, Texas State cut the lead to four with just over two minutes left in the half. Arkansas State led Texas State 30-27 at halftime.

Texas State tied the ball game in the third quarter at 35-35. Arkansas State responded with an 11-2 scoring run to end the quarter with a nine-point lead, 46-37.

“Things that we generally do well at, we did not do really well today. We did not get to the free throw line as much as we normally do,” Antione said. “Our bench is right there with them, they are 18th in the country and we are 19th. Their bench clearly outplayed us.”

Arkansas State Red opened the fourth quarter with another scoring run and built a 23-point lead. Although Texas State slightly cut into the lead, there was not enough time to mount a comeback.

Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster recorded a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and a block. Senior guard Destiny Terrell recorded eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Bobcats fall to a 7-7 overall record and 1-3 in Sun Belt Conference play. On the flip side, Arkansas State improved to a 7-7 record while going 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Texas State has lost three games in a row and four of its last five. The Bobcats are set to host 4-10 South Alabama on Jan. 11 at 2:00 p.m. inside Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.