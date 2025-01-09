Oregon CB signs with Texas State

Oregon Ducks cornerback Khamari Terrell officially transferred to Texas State, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.
In three seasons with the Ducks, Terrell, a Texas native, managed four solo tackles, ten assists and a pass defended. However, he collected just one assist and zero solo tackles in the 2024-25 season.
The junior corner likely hopes the transition to Texas State will lead to more playing time than he received with the country’s top-ranked program.
With Terrell’s official commitment, Texas State has signed eight defensive backs for its 2025 class.