Oregon CB signs with Texas State

Oregon Ducks cornerback Khamari Terrell officially transferred to Texas State, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.

In three seasons with the Ducks, Terrell, a Texas native, managed four solo tackles, ten assists and a pass defended. However, he collected just one assist and zero solo tackles in the 2024-25 season.

The junior corner likely hopes the transition to Texas State will lead to more playing time than he received with the country’s top-ranked program.

With Terrell’s official commitment, Texas State has signed eight defensive backs for its 2025 class.