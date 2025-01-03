Women’s hoops loses 59-51 against Georgia State

Nathan Moya Texas State senior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles up the court during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.

Senior Mikyla Tolivert scored 17 points as the Bobcats opened the new year with a 59-51 loss against the Georgia State Panthers Thursday night at Strahan Arena.

Tolivert’s 17-point night included five rebounds, and sophomore Crystal Henderson accumulated 13 points and four boards en route to Georgia State’s victory.

The Bobcats had the lead for 32 of the game’s 36 minutes. The Panthers captured the lead late in the game, outscoring the Bobcats 22-6 in the fourth quarter.

Despite leading most of the game, Texas State struggled to generate consistent offense, finishing the game with a lowly 29% field goal percentage. Additionally, the Bobcats only made one of their 18 attempted three-pointers.

Texas State’s turnover issues reared their ugly head as the Bobcats turned the ball over 28 times. Georgia State capitalized on these turnovers, finishing with 30 points off of turnovers.

For Texas State, graduate student Destiny Terrell scored 17 points on 5-6 shooting from the field and collected eight rebounds.

The Bobcats will play against the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at 2:00 pm at Strahan Arena. The 10-4 Dukes defeated Lousiana-Lafayette 68-63 Thursday night.

The matchup between Texas State and James Madison will be available to stream on ESPN+.