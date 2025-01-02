Texas State aims to defeat North Texas in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Quarterback Jordan McCloud will close out his college career as the Texas State Bobcats are set to face the North Texas Mean Green in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

“[This opportunity] is a blessing as well as an exciting moment [and] it is going to be fun,” said McCloud, a redshirt senior.

This will be the Bobcats’ second bowl game appearance in history after defeating Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl last season. For North Texas, this will be its first bowl game since losing to Boise State in the 2022 Frisco Bowl.

North Texas holds a strong 29-7-3 all-time record against the Bobcats. However, the last time these two teams met was in 1994.

In what can be considered a rich history matchup, the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl will mark the 40th all-time face-off between the Bobcats and the Mean Green and will officially be the first game against each other at the FBS level.

North Texas is 3-11 in its 14 bowl games. Texas State, on the other hand, aims to extend its bowl game winning streak to two.

The transfer portal bug recently hurt both the Mean Green and the Bobcats. Junior quarterback Chandler Morris, who started all 12 regular-season games for North Texas, announced he transferred to Virginia. Freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker will lead the Mean Green in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, marking his first start as a collegiate quarterback.

“Coach Eric Morris is one of the best, if not the best, offensive minds in the country, and he’s going to have those guys ready to go,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “The last thing we are going to do is overlook the North Texas offense.”

For Texas State, starting running back Ismail Mahdi has transferred to the University of Arizona. Top offensive tackle Alex Harkey and wide receiver Kole Wilson have also hit the portal ahead of the Bobcats’ bowl game.

With these decisions set in stone, the game may look different than originally anticipated. North Texas and Texas State are ranked in the top 10 in total offensive yards. The Mean Green averages 488.7 yards of offense per game, third nationally, and the Bobcats rank sixth at 474.3 yards per game.

While both offenses will seemingly slow down due to the transfer portal, fans can still expect to see two teams battling it out for a bowl game victory and bragging rights in Texas.

A win on Friday would give Texas State its second eight-win season in a row, reinforcing the notion that the football program is continuing to trend upwards.

Kickoff between Texas State and North Texas is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas and will broadcast on ESPN.