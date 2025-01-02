61° San Marcos
Bobcats make moves in transfer portal for 2025

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
January 2, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses the team after the maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Yarnell announced he has transferred to Texas State with two years left of eligibility, returning to his home state.

The three-star prospect out of Lake Travis High School in Austin committed to Pitt in 2021 but did not play his senior year of high school due to injury. A combination of this and quarterback competition kept Yarnell off the field until last season, when starting quarterback Eli Holstein missed extended time due to an injury.

This season, Yarnell finished with 1,056 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also completed 98 of 167 pass attempts at around a 60% completion rate. The 22-year-old has only started five games in college and has not had a full opportunity to showcase his talent.

With Holstein expected to regain his spot as the starter at Pitt once he returns from injury, Yarnell most likely knew that transferring somewhere where he could better showcase his ability was his best option.

Along with Yarnell and the previously announced transfers, there are 14 more players that Texas State has added for 2025.

Freshman running back Greg Burrell spent this past season in a crowded backfield at UNLV, where he put up 366 yards and three touchdowns on 65 carries, averaging 5.6 yards an attempt. He will join the Bobcats next season.

Former four-star recruit Terrence Cooks Jr. is transferring to Texas State after spending three seasons at TCU, playing in 12 total games. Originally from Pearland, Cooks Jr. started his career at Texas, but then missed his entire 2022 season at TCU due to injury.

Defensive lineman Jordan Sanders announced he has transferred to Texas State. The sophomore spent three seasons at Cal Poly, where he recorded eight sacks and 16 tackles.

Trey Dubuc is a sophomore long snapper out of Fort Lauderdale and is transferring to Texas State from USF.

Redshirt junior defensive back Jaden Rios is moving to San Marcos from East Texas A&M, where he spent three seasons, racking up four total interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. Rios also accumulated two forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and 25 total tackles.

Tyrin Smith, senior wide receiver out of Cibolo, TX, has played at Texas A&M, UTEP and Cincinnati and has now decided to transfer to Texas State. In his college career, Smith has 1,832 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Quincy Brown is a junior wide receiver who has played at Nicholls State University for the last two seasons and announced he will sport the Bobcat maroon and gold next season. He originally played two years at TCU, playing in every game his freshman year and starting in his last nine. However, in his sophomore season, he suffered an injury in the second game that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the year. Brown had 25 catches for 305 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.

Originally from Spring, Ty Stamey is a 6’6 237-pound freshman tight end who spent this past season at Louisiana. Stamey, another Texas State transfer, only played in four games in 2024, one of them being against the Bobcats.

Iowa Western Community College redshirt freshman Jaylen Bohem-Peterson is a defensive back heading to San Marcos. Bohem-Peterson had 25 tackles and one interception, playing in all 12 games in 2024.

Sophomore defensive tackle out of Hinds Community College Devarrick Woods had a stellar 2024 season and announced he has transferred to Texas State. Woods had 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks in nine games.

Malik Willis is a freshman cornerback heading to San Marcos from Campbell University. He has 11 tackles and one interception in his career.

Utah State freshman safety Chase Davis played in six games for the Aggies in 2024 and had seven tackles and one forced fumble. He will join the Bobcats next season.

Linebacker Ayden Jones is transferring to Texas State from Prairie View A&M. In 2024, the Redshirt freshman had 27 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception in eleven games.

Charlie Leota is a defensive tackle out of West Texas A&M heading to San Marcos and is originally from Auckland, New Zealand. Leota had six tackles and one tackle for loss in eleven games played for West Texas A&M in 2024 and will join the Bobcats next season.

