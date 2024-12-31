Men’s basketball no longer undefeated at home after loss against UT Arlington

Senior forward Tyrel Morgan scored a team-high 22 points as Texas State lost 72-80 against UT Arlington at Strahan Arena Sunday afternoon.

Texas State entered the matchup coming off a 22-point home victory against conference opponent Georgia Southern a week ago but failed to stop UT Arlington.

Senior forward Diante Smith got hot early for UT Arlington, scoring 13 points in the first half. Smith finished with a game-high 24 points, shooting 9/11 from the field.

The Bobcats led at halftime, but after the ten-minute mark of the second half, UT Arlington took and maintained the lead for the remainder of the game.

Senior forward Lance Ware was everywhere on the court, scoring 19 points on 8/10 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds. Ware scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and helped close out the game for UT Arlington.

Senior forward Tylan Pope, coming off a 23-point outing in his last game, put up 17 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes. Pope also went 9/10 from the free throw line, bringing his season average up to 78%.

Junior guard Coleton Benson had nine points off the bench, going 2/5 from beyond the arc and 3/3 from the foul line.

Texas State will look to bounce back with a victory in a conference matchup on the road against Marshall University.

Tip-off between Texas State and Marshall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.