Texas State Women’s Basketball starts Sun Belt play strong with victory over Marshall

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Contributor
December 30, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State women’s basketball team bench celebrate a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

The Texas State women’s basketball team opened its Sun Belt Conference schedule with a hard-fought 60-49 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia. The win marked an important start to conference play, setting the tone for a competitive season ahead.

The Bobcats relied upon their defensive pressure and rebounding advantage to earn the victory on the road, holding Marshall to only 26.8% shooting from the floor and 14.3% on three-point attempts. Additionally, Texas State out-rebounded Marshall 47-38.

Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster led the Bobcats with 13 points, making all seven attempts at the free throw line. She also collected 13 rebounds to achieve a double-double.

Graduate student guard Destiny Terrell added seven points and seven rebounds while graduate student forward Nicole Leff provided a spark off the bench, chipping in seven points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

Senior guard Aislynn Hayes led Marshall’s offense with 17 points, but the Thundering Herd failed to maintain a consistent offensive flow. Junior forward TreShondra Williams scored nine points and pulled down four rebounds. The Herd’s problems, 18 turnovers and converting 4 of 28 three-pointers, ultimately hindered Marshall’s chance to win.

After a close first half with a score of 31-23 in Marshall’s favor, the Bobcats ramped up their defensive pressure in the second half, holding the Herd to just 5 points in the third quarter.

Texas State will aim to build on its conference-opening victory as it soon returns home to face another Sun Belt rival. The Bobcats will take on Georgia State University on January 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM in Strahan Arena. Coverage will be available on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star