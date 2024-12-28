Former TXST linebacker Brian Holloway signs to play in Canadian Football League

The Toronto Argonauts have signed former Texas State linebacker Brian Holloway, according to a post from its ‘X’ account.

The Argonauts won the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup in November 2024 and have won the Grey Cup a record 19 times.

Holloway transferred from SMU to Texas State and played for the Maroon and Gold in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he recorded 49 total tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack. During the 2023 season, Holloway finished as a member of the All-Sun Belt Second Team, posting a season stat line of 104 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

In the Bobcats’s first-ever bowl game appearance and victory in 2023, Holloway returned two interceptions for a touchdown and was named the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl MVP as Texas State defeated Rice 45-21.

Holloway finished his collegiate career with 184 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

In the Texas State record books, Holloway is second place for most interceptions returned for touchdowns, and his 16 tackles for loss in 2023 is tied-first in a season’s span for Texas State at the FBS level.